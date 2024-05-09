Witnessing Liberation War through Raghu Rai’s lens

"We hardly hear people talking about how lucky we are to be an independent nation. How incredible it is that we earned our freedom. Without understanding the trauma and struggles we endured to earn our freedom, the new generation cannot truly appreciate it."

Durjoy Rahman, founder of Durjoy Bangladesh Foundation (DBF), cited this exact reason for hosting the ongoing exhibition, "Rise of a Nation" at the Zainul Gallery, Faculty of Fine Arts, Dhaka University.

It is a collection of photographs documenting the untold sufferings and plight of the ordinary people during the Liberation War.

Rahman says, "I am a cultural-minded person, even a cultural activist, you can say. I believe this exhibition of 53 signed and unpublished photographs of world-renowned Indian photographer Raghu Rai provides a poignant visual narrative of the historic Liberation War. It is my humble gift to the country's next generation, who did not witness or know little of our fight for independence."

He believes activism is not just about leading a procession with placards, it is also about delving deep and finding such artistic treasures and putting up an exhibition for all to see.

"My free country gave me so much freedom, I need to return the favour to the next generation," Rahman says.

His mother, Dr Hasna Banu of East Pakistan Rifles Medical Corps, was a commissioned officer in 1971. Her first-hand accounts and stories which she told Rahman left a lasting impression on him.

Rahman seeks no financial benefitfor collecting 70 signed and unpublished photographs captured by Rai during the 1971 Liberation War.

Photo: Durjoy Bangladesh Foundation

"The value of these photographs is ingrained in our DNA. These photographs show the struggle and impoverished state of existence our common people lived through," he shares.

The famous picture of families, children, and old men living in hume pipes, was the biting visual in which the world saw our plight. It was the only picture people related to Bangladesh for a long time, Rahman says.

"Many famous photographers were working on the war fields to document the horror tales of repression. Our celebrated Rashid Talukder was one of them. But where are those photographs now? Thus, I felt the urgency to collect these priceless photos and exhibit them to our younger generation," Rahman adds.

The photography exhibition is a celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Faculty of Fine Arts. The decision to exhibit only 53 items is to reflect the number of years Bangladesh has been liberated.

The show, curated by artist Zihan Karim, puts up Rai's remarkable images, which earned him the prestigious Padmashree award in 1971.

Photo: Durjoy Bangladesh Foundation

The displays have been set up in an impeccable manner. The play of light against a dark background makes a powerful impact on the blown-up shots; the use of hume pipes to frame the photos also make it look more realistic.

One hall has been dedicated to the jubilation of our Mukti Bahini and common people after achieving independence, while the second hall showcases the terror we lived through to gain our freedom.

Raghu Rai, a member of the esteemed Magnum Photos, ventured into the war zone in 1971, walking tirelessly alongside freedom fighters and Indian forces on the battlefield.

The exhibition will run until May 19, 2024, from 11:00am to 8:00pm.