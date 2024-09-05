My Dhaka
M H Haider
Thu Sep 5, 2024 04:00 PM
Last update on: Thu Sep 5, 2024 04:06 PM

Most Viewed

My Dhaka

The former name of DU's Dr Muhammad Shahidullah Hall

M H Haider
Thu Sep 5, 2024 04:00 PM Last update on: Thu Sep 5, 2024 04:06 PM
Illustration: Ashif Ahmed Rudro; Photo: Shadab Shahrokh Hai

With a history spanning more than a century, Dhaka University boasts not just iconic buildings and revered alumni, but it is also full of trivia and finer details. 

For example, Dr Muhammad Shahidullah Hall was previously known as Dacca Hall, and it was one of the first three residential halls of DU

When we refer to the very familiar Shahidullah Hall, our minds do not often register the legendary maestro of a man after whom this student residence is named, let alone the fact that it was once referred to as Dacca Hall. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Dr Muhammad Shahidullah was an educationist, writer, linguist, polyglot — a scholar unparalleled.He joined Dhaka University as a lecturer in 1921, the year the university was established. He investigated the origins of Bangla language. He studied the history of Bangla literature. From Sanskrit to Arabic, and from Urdu to Tibetan, he knew many languages.

Dr Shahidullah was among the first to point out that Bangla should be made a state language of Pakistan. Remember that the next time you pass by this hall, and maybe drop by to visit his grave, which is near the main gate of the hall premises. 

Sources: Dhaka University website; Banglapedia

Related topic:
Dr Muhammad Shahidullah HallMy dhaka
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Ruplal House; Ruplal House photos; Old Dhaka; Farashganj; Armenian; Aratoon; Ruplal Das

Old Dhaka's Ruplal House and its Armenian connection

7m ago

Baldah Garden's sundial: A rare timepiece of Dhaka!

1m ago

Why was Bahadur Shah Park locally called Anta Ghar er Maidan?

7m ago

Where did the word ‘nihari’ come from?

7m ago

Pahela Baishakh and the panta bhaat debate

4m ago
শহীদি মার্চ
|বাংলাদেশ

বৈষম্যবিরোধী ছাত্র আন্দোলনের ‘শহীদি মার্চ’ শুরু

ঢাকা বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের সন্ত্রাসবিরোধী রাজু ভাস্কর্যের পাদদেশ থেকে এই পদযাত্রা শুরু হয়।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

বসুন্ধরার চেয়ারম্যান-এমডির বিরুদ্ধে অর্থপাচারসহ অনেক অভিযোগ, তদন্ত করবে সিআইডি

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification