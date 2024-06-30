The first 3 residential halls of Dhaka University

As an educational institution founded more than a century ago — on 1 July 1921 — Dhaka University bears a rich heritage and a part of the legacy is carried by its student halls. At present there are several dormitories but during the very early days of the university's journey, there were only three: Jagannath Hall, Dacca Hall, and Muslim Hall.

Splendid in appearance as they are, the three halls also hold a lot of history. Here are some interesting facts about each of these residences —

• Jagannath Hall began with 313 pupils on 9 September 1921

• Dacca Hall was later renamed Dr Muhammad Shahidullah Hall, after the revered polyglot

• Muslim Hall, the current Salimullah Muslim Hall, was initially housed on a floor of a building that is currently Dhaka Medical College and Hospital

Source: Dhaka University website.

