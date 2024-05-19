Where is the grave of Dhaka's Nawab Ahsanullah?

Illustration: Maisha Syeda; Photo: Shadab Shahrokh Hai

You have obviously heard of Ahsan Manzil; probably visited this palatial mansion too. This grand edifice, named after Khwaja Ahsanullah, was once the home of the Nawab family.

Nawab Ahsanullah is indeed a historic figure. We remember him as a philanthropist and among his contributions was the installment of the first electric lights in Dhaka. We also know him as a man of refined taste -- for example, he used to own a number of zoos.

Have you ever wondered, though, where his final resting place is? That's a little-known fact about him! He is buried in what is known as the Nawab family's graveyard located at Begum Bazar of Old Dhaka. The grave, as you can see in the image, is an elegant structure, but at the same time, it exudes simplicity. Visiting his tomb can hence make one feel rather humble!

According to the book, Glimpses of Old Dhaka by Syed Muhammed Taifoor, the nawab died of heart failure in 1901.