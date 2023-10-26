Lighting up Dhaka: The first electric lights in our city!

My Dhaka
Illustration: Ashif Ahmed Rudro; Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash. Disclaimer: The photo is for representational purpose only

We may take it for granted now, but imagine when electricity-powered lights were first introduced in Dhaka! For that, we have to thank Nawab Ahsanullah, with whose donation and initiative our city took its first steps in entering into this "new era"! 

In the late 19th century, some of the streets had oil lamps, and there was also an announcement by Ahsanullah to introduce gas lamps. 

Finally, on 7 December 1901, many roads and streets of Dhaka were lit up with electric-powered lights. What a night it must have been! 

Source: Dhaka Samogra- 2 by Muntassir Mamoon
 

