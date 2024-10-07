Wish for peace and safety this Puja: Moutushi Biswas

Moutushi Biswas, a versatile actress known for her work in modelling, hosting, and television dramas, has won over audiences throughout her career. Her debut film, "Bachelor", made quite a splash, followed by performances in "Krishnopokkho" and "U-Turn". Most recently, she appeared in the much acclaimed film "Priyo Satyajit", a tribute to the Bengali cinema maestro Satyajit Ray, where she played the character of Aparajita.

In a heartfelt conversation with The Daily Star, Moutushi opened up about this year's Durga Puja, which will be her first without her father. "This Puja feels different. There's a lot more responsibility on my shoulders now. I'll miss my father terribly this time. His absence will be felt every moment."

She reflected on the emotional toll of her father's passing, adding, "It feels strange to even think that he's no longer with us. Just the thought of him being gone makes my heart heavy. He was more than a father—he was my everything. There are so many memories tied to him, especially during Puja. It's hard to imagine going through this time without him."

This year, Moutushi plans to spend the holiday at her father's home in Khulna. "I'll be there with my mother and my daughter. Being in my father's home will bring back a flood of memories. We'll stay for a few days, and I'll meet with many relatives and friends during the Puja break."

Growing up in Chattogram, Moutushi has fond memories of celebrating Durga Puja with her family. "My childhood was filled with joy during Puja. The celebrations in Chattogram were unforgettable. New clothes, family gatherings, endless fun—it was such a wonderful time. To me, the real joy of Puja lies in those childhood memories."

When asked what she hopes for during this year's Puja, Moutushi replied, "I only wish for peace and safety for everyone. If we have peace and security, everything else will fall into place."

Moutushi has been away from the film set for a while now. When asked why, she explained, "I've done quite a bit of work, but I believe in taking a step back to bring something fresh and new. The audience should feel that they're seeing something truly extraordinary."

Talking about "Priyo Satyajit, " she shared, "This film offers deep insights into the life of Satyajit Ray. My character, Aparajita, was a joy to play. It was a fulfilling experience, and I hope audiences will connect with the story."