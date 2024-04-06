‘Meghna Konnya’ to hit theatres this Eid

"Meghna Konnya", directed by Fuad Chowdhury, is set to release in theatres during Eid-ul-Fitr.

Produced by Anwar Azad Films and SJ Motion Pictures, the film stars Nawshaba Ahmed and Samonty Das Shoumi in lead roles, supported by Fazlur Rahman Babu and Shatabdi Wadud in significant roles.

"Meghna Konnya" narrates the journey of two extraordinary women from contrasting backgrounds. Together, they challenge patriarchal norms, embarking on a journey of self-discovery and empowerment.

Nawshaba Ahmed portrays Hashi, a girl with a passion for dance who is forced into prostitution, while Shoumi plays Progga, a city dweller relocating to a village.

The movie premiered at the 12th International Film Festival of South Asia (IFFSA) in Toronto, Canada, last year on October 15.

