In the era of social media, legacy media is indispensable

In the current digital age, social media has emerged as an unstoppable force, reshaping societies and revolutionising communication. However, despite its widespread presence, social media is not a panacea for all our information needs. It will never replace legacy media, the cornerstone of our information ecosystem, for a multitude of reasons.

Legacy media, encompassing print, radio and television, are institutions that have served society for centuries. They have a responsibility to uphold the principles of journalistic integrity, accuracy and fairness. This is not to say that legacy media is infallible; it is, however, accountable to the public and subject to checks and balances.

Social media, on the other hand, operates under a different paradigm. Its primary goal is not to disseminate accurate information but to engage users and generate content that goes viral. The viral mentality of social media can lead to the spread of misinformation and disinformation, which can have serious consequences, particularly in times of crisis.

One of the key strengths of legacy media is its editorial control. Legacy media outlets have editors and fact-checkers who scrutinise content before it is published. This process ensures that the information disseminated is reliable and trustworthy. Social media platforms, however, do not have the same level of editorial control. A post can go viral without any fact-checking, leading to the spread of misinformation.

In Bangladesh, the role of legacy media in disseminating accurate information during the height of Covid-19 pandemic was crucial. These media outlets provided reliable and accurate information about the virus, vaccines, and preventive measures, helping to curb the spread of misinformation.

However, this is not to say that social media does not have its merits. It provides a platform for everyone to express their views and opinions, fostering a sense of community and engagement. It also allows for instantaneous communication and interaction, making it a powerful tool for mobilising public opinion and driving social change.

Moreover, social media has the potential to complement legacy media. For example, it can be used to amplify the reach of legacy media outlets, providing a wider audience for their content. Similarly, social media can be leveraged to engage audiences in discussions around the content published by legacy media, promoting a deeper understanding and engagement with the material.

However, the rise of social media has also brought new challenges, particularly in terms of preserving communal harmony. Social media, with its "viral culture" and rapid spread of content, can amplify divisive narratives and fuel conflicts. Recent incidents of communal violence in Bangladesh have been linked to the misuse of social media.

In this context, the need for enhancing media literacy among citizens cannot be overstated. With a better understanding of the role and limitations of different media platforms, citizens can become more discerning consumers of information, helping to mitigate the spread of misinformation and disinformation.

Moreover, a collaborative approach between the state, legacy media, and citizens can further strengthen our information ecosystem. By fostering a culture of dialogue and mutual respect, we can work towards solidifying relations rather than creating tripartite divisions.

The key to a healthy information ecosystem lies not in pitting legacy media against social media, but in recognising their complementary roles and harnessing their collective potential. As we move forward in the digital age, it is essential that we continue to evolve and adapt, ensuring that our media landscape remains vibrant, diverse, and democratic.

Dr SM Rezwan Ul Alam is associate professor of media, communication and journalism at North South University (NSU).

Views expressed in this article are the author's own.

Follow The Daily Star Opinion on Facebook for the latest opinions, commentaries and analyses by experts and professionals. To contribute your article or letter to The Daily Star Opinion, see our guidelines for submission.