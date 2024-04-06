First Bangladeshi short film to screen at Moscow Int’l Film Festival

The first Bangladeshi short film to be showcased at the 46th Moscow International Film Festival is a historic milestone for the country's emerging filmmakers.

Actor and director Manoj Pramanik collaborated with Subrata Sarkar to co-direct the short film "Hoite Surma" as part of the filmmaking initiative at the Eco Film Lab. The film delves into the intricate interactions between humans, nature, and climate change. The film is therefore scheduled to be screened at the upcoming 46th Moscow International Film Festival on April 22.

"Hoite Surma" is co-directed by renowned actor Manoj Pramanik.

The Eco Film Lab, organised for the first time in Bangladesh in 2023 at the Tanguar Haor area, by the International Academy of Film and Media, served as a platform for promoting sustainable film production and environmentally friendly filmmaking techniques.

The film "Hoite Surma", set around the banks of Shonir Haor in Taherpur Upazila, Sunamganj, depicts the adversities faced by people due to river pollution or environmental degradation, highlighting the retaliatory struggles of nature against those who harm it.

Crew member of the film.

As part of the Eco Film Lab's policy, the film "Hoite Surma" was produced with minimal resources, utilising non-professional actors, real locations, natural light, limited artistic skills, restricted locations, and overall minimalistic arrangements.

The cast includes Millat Hossain, Firoz Ahmed, Bijoy Das, Monika Das, and Monju Talukdar, amongst others, who take on the roles of residents of villages near the banks of Shonir Haor in Taherpur. The cinematography was done by Suptok, with music arranged by Sayantan.

The film has been edited by the Editing Department of the American Film Institute, one of the world's leading film education institutions, through their comprehensive collaboration. This marks the first time a Bangladeshi film has been fully edited at the American Film Institute.

Additionally, the film "Hoite Surma" has already undergone a DCP projection test at the American Film Institute's theatre, ensuring its readiness for screening at the Moscow festival.

The film "Hoite Surma" is not only supported by the International Academy of Film and Media but also benefits from collaborative efforts with various entities in Bangladesh, including the Monpachitro, Oman's International Focal Trading, Saudi Arabia's Third Action, Germany's Mogador Film, and America's Smash Media.

The producer, Bibesh Ray, co-producer Asim Altokhais, and director Manoj Pramanik will be present at the festival from the film's inception. Notably, there is also a special screening planned for the film at the Moscow Film School, the first film school in the world (now known as VGIK).