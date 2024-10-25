Tired of being typecast: Oishee

You may remember her as the sweet and docile Sylvi in "Mission Extreme" or the gentle Sajia from "Adam". Often cast in innocent roles, actress Jannatul Ferdous Oishee is eager to break free from this mould and take on more challenging and exciting projects. Although she hasn't been in the spotlight lately, news has emerged of her upcoming collaboration with Asif Islam in the film "Jatri".

The "Noor" actress recently spoke with The Daily Star about her recent ventures and explained why she took a brief hiatus.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

"A lot of people have been asking why I was on hiatus for a while. It's not that I was the only one not sharing updates about work. Others tend to post about their personal lives or share pictures, but I prefer to stay in the limelight only when I'm working. I don't like being 'viral' or in the headlines for personal reasons, which is probably why I stayed off social media for a bit," Oishee shared.

Regarding her role in "Jatri", Oishee shared how she got involved with the project. "A few months ago, Asif bhai shared the story with me, and I liked it. He mentioned he needed time to refine the script. After not hearing from him for a while, I assumed he had cast someone else. But a few days ago, he reached out again, and I happily joined the project. I have full confidence that Asif bhai will present me beautifully on screen."

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

The actress further revealed that while her character in "Jatri" may appear simple, her life is filled with complexities. "The story is one that will resonate with people's hearts. It's a city-centric film, relatable to everyone. I love my character, and I'm confident the audience will love her too," she added.

Despite her accomplishments, Oishee expressed frustration with being typecast. "I'm really tired of being cast in the same roles over and over. Directors assume I can only play characters that are sweet and naive, similar to my personality. As an artiste, it's frustrating to be boxed into a particular type," she explained.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

She also recounted a disappointing experience where a director changed his mind about casting her. "A few years ago, a director told me I had to be in his film. I liked the story and agreed. But when I followed up with him, he said I wasn't 'right for the role' anymore, as he had changed the character from a calm, naive girl to someone livelier and more spontaneous. I was really disappointed."

Photo: Collected

She continued, "What upset me most was that, as a director, he couldn't see me bringing his desired character to life. Just because someone portrays certain roles, like murderers on-screen, doesn't mean they are that way in real life. Why should casting be based on personality?"

Oishee also expressed heartfelt gratitude to her fans, saying, "I'm so thankful to my fans for being understanding and loyal. There's a big difference between fans and followers, and I'm lucky to have such loyal supporters."

With "Jatri" on the horizon, Oishee is hopeful this project will showcase a new side of her acting abilities, and she looks forward to more diverse and challenging roles in the future.