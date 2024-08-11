Three cineplexes in Rajshahi division vandalised

At least three cineplexes have been vandalised after recent political unrest following the downfall of the former government.

These incidents took place in three districts of the division including the Rajshahi branch of Star Cineplex, located in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Hi-Tech Park. The complex was vandalised by unknown assailants on August 7, confirmed the Chairman of Star Cineplex, former MP Mahboob Rahman Ruhel.

"The entire establishment has been vandalised," said Ruhel to The Daily Star. "The assailants wanted to set fire to the building, but the caretaker begged and convinced them not to do so."

In the series of these violent incidents, at least three other cineplexes across the division have been vandalised by unidentified miscreants. One of the hardest hits was the Ananda Cineplex in Gurudaspur Upazila of Natore.

The attack on Ananda Cineplex occurred on Thursday (August 8) evening between 7pm and 9pm in the Giaser Mor area of Chanchkair, according to the owner, Anisur Rahman. The assailants not only vandalised the property but also looted a significant amount of equipment.

Among the items stolen were two servers, one computer, four monitors, eight sound boxes, 10 wall fans, two fire extinguishers, two cooking pots, and various parts of the sound system. Anisur estimates the total damage to be between Tk 30 to 40 lakh.

"After breaking the gate, the miscreants entered the cinema hall and spent two hours wreaking havoc," Anisur said. "They destroyed everything in sight and took all the valuable items, leaving nothing behind."

When asked if he had filed a complaint or had any leads on the culprits, Anisur replied, "I was away on other business at the time. I have no idea who was behind the attack. I verbally informed the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and called the army, but no action was taken."

In Sirajganj, Roots Cineclub faced a similar fate. The Cineplex, located in Sirajganj town, was so extensively damaged that it may never reopen, according to those involved.

The Roots Cine Club issued a statement revealing that their total losses exceeded Tk 20 lakh. "Our total loss is approximately Tk 20 lakh! We demand compensation from the new government!"

The wave of violence has sparked outrage among those in the film industry. Filmmakers Debashish Biswas, Alok Hasan, and Ananta Azad have voiced their anger on social media.

Filmmaker Debashish Biswas told the media, "The ongoing attacks and vandalism on the cultural sector are unacceptable. What harm has cinema done to anyone? Cinema is not just entertainment; it is a reflection of society. There is no justification for vandalising movie theatres."

Filmmaker Anonno Mamun also expressed frustration, stating, "Just when our film industry was beginning to recover, we have been hit with such a massive blow. Cineplexes had started attracting new audiences, and we were dreaming of making big-budget films."

"On the night of August 5, the Rajshahi Hi-Tech Park was looted, and the Cineplex was destroyed! Even the restroom commodes and water taps were not spared. I've heard that Sirajganj's Roots Cineplex was also looted. I urge everyone to save the Cineplexes if we want to save our films,"