From rockstar to ‘jharudar’, no work is small for exemplary musicians

Music played a pivotal role in inspiring the nation to rise against the fascist and autocratic regime of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina. From Shezan's stirring "Kotha Ko" to Hannan's powerful "Awaaz Utha Bangladesh", the youth united in a quest for democracy against a corrupt government.

Photo: Courtesy

In a display of solidarity, popular bands such as Nemesis, Cryptic Fate, Avoid Rafa, Arbovirus, Popeye, and Bangla Five boycotted the AL-led government-funded "Joy Bangla Concert".

Though freedom was within reach, it came at the cost of widespread vandalism and chaos as miscreants wreaked havoc on public property. To restore the nation's prosperity, students worked tirelessly to repair the damage, paint walls, create vibrant graffiti, and manage traffic. Celebrities and musicians joined these efforts, with notable figures like Nemesis' Zohad Reza Chowdhury and Ifaz Abrar Reza, and Cryptic Fate's Farhan Samad, captured in photos on social media, cleaning up Dhaka alongside the students.

Photo: Courtesy

"Someone from BRAC University's architecture department, BracU ARCH, reached out in a group chat. Zohad and I saw the message and immediately decided to join the students. Within an hour, we changed our clothes and went to be part of this noble project. We also raised funds and awareness by sharing the initiative on our official Facebook page. This is the least we can do after all they have done for us," said Farhan Samad, guitarist of Cryptic Fate.

Photo: Courtesy

Together, the trio embarked on a mission to clean waste and paint pillars across the streets. "The students were so fast and efficient that we felt we couldn't contribute much. On our first day, we planned to join them at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, but by the time we arrived, they had already finished. Although we couldn't join them initially, a friend informed us about another group in Shahbagh, so the three of us went there. It was truly fulfilling to help clean the space, both metaphorically and literally," shared Zohad.

Photo: Courtesy

Ifaz Abrar Reza, Nemesis's guitarist, who also participated in the 2018 Road Safety Movement, felt a profound compulsion to support the students' initiative. "We formed a group of 8-10 people and went to Shahbagh, where we picked up biodegradable products like saline packets and chip packets. The students' efficiency was astounding, making us feel left behind. During the protests, many expressed their frustrations and anger towards the authoritarian regime through wall art and graffiti. We aimed to channel that energy into something positive and constructive," shared Ifaz.

"We focused on cleaning up the mess without erasing the powerful messages that served as reminders of what student power is capable of," Ifaz continued.

Photo: Courtesy

Zohad was genuinely amazed by the children's enthusiasm and the group's organisation. "In Rabindra Sarobar, we painted the pillars with a white base coat, while the students created beautiful graffiti and artworks on the walls. Receiving compliments from passersby for our work was one of the most memorable parts of my experience," shared Zohad.

Photo: Courtesy

Both Farhan and Ifaz also shared their most cherished moments from the cleaning project. "While working with students in Shahbagh, I was impressed by their plan to replant trees under the Metro station from Shahbagh to Farmgate. They aimed to plant 1,000 trees and were diligently figuring out the logistics. This generation's ability to carefully analyse problems and devise solutions truly blew me away," said Farhan.

Photo: Courtesy

Ifaz shared an interesting story from his time with the students. "On one of the walls, the phrase 'Ek dofa' (one-point demand) was written, which has become a historic dialogue for the protest. The students preserved that dialogue, maintaining the artistic integrity. It was a nice touch," he said.

Photo: Courtesy

Musicians hold a strong influence among the youth; their music inspires and ignites a sense of patriotism. The dedication of these three musicians will undoubtedly inspire their fans to come forward and help reform our country. Despite the obstacles, if we remain united, we will soon transform this nation into a better and inclusive place for all.