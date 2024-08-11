Rituparna pledges posthumous organ donation, inspired by Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee

Inspiration often comes from others' good deeds, and for Tollywood actress Rituparna Sengupta, it was the late former chief minister of West Bengal, Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, who inspired her to make a profound decision. Following his recent passing, Rituparna has announced her intention to donate her organs after death.

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, the second and final chief minister of West Bengal during the 34-year Leftist Front rule, passed away on Thursday (August 8). Known for his deep cultural sensibilities, Bhattacharjee had agreed to donate his organs after his death. After a public tribute, his body was not cremated but was taken to the NRS Medical College Hospital in Kolkata.

Moved by this act, Rituparna spoke to the Indian media, expressing her desire to follow in Bhattacharjee's footsteps. She said, "My aunt and uncle have chosen the same path. I, too, will walk the path of the former chief minister. By donating my body instead of opting for cremation, perhaps my organs can bring someone back from the brink of death. Through them, I will live on forever."

Rituparna also attended Bhattacharjee's final journey, describing the experience vividly. "When I arrived, he was being transported from the party office at Alimuddin Street to the NRS Hospital. The hearse stopped for a few moments so I could pay my respects. I made my way through the sea of people and reached his vehicle."

Reflecting on her relationship with Bhattacharjee, Rituparna said, "He was incredibly intelligent and had a sharp wit. He always spoke with a smile. During his time in office, I had the opportunity to meet him several times, and he was always warm and engaging."

Rituparna shared a special bond with the late politician and cherished his affection. The actress recalled that two of her films, "Paromitar Ekdin" and "Alo", were among Bhattacharjee's favourites. After Rituparna won the National Film Award of India, Bhattacharjee showered her with praise—a memory she holds dear.