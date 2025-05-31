Cricket
Star Sports Report
Sat May 31, 2025 02:05 PM
Last update on: Sat May 31, 2025 03:24 PM

Bangladesh slip to 10th in T20I rankings

Star Sports Report
Star Sports Report
Photo: AFP

After losing the first two matches of the three-match T20I series against Pakistan, Bangladesh have slipped to No. 10 in the ICC Men's T20I rankings in the latest rankings update.

Before the series, Bangladesh were ninth in the rankings. But after the 57-run defeat in the second T20I yesterday in Lahore, the Tigers have slipped down one spot to 10th with 220 rating points, below Afghanistan.

Bangladesh are now ranked 10th in both white-ball formats. The Tigers had slipped to 10th in ODIs earlier this month.

cricketBangladeshICC T20 Rankings
