TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Jan 28, 2024 05:57 PM
Last update on: Sun Jan 28, 2024 06:08 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Two of Jaya's films set for simultaneous release in two countries

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Jan 28, 2024 05:57 PM Last update on: Sun Jan 28, 2024 06:08 PM
Two of Jaya's films set for simultaneous release in two countries

Jaya Ahsan, equally beloved on both sides of the border, is going to grace the silver screens in two countries on the same day. On February 9, her new movie "Bhootpori" will be released in West Bengal, while on the same day Nurul Alam Atique's directorial film, "Peyarar Subash" will be released in Bangladesh.

The trailer of "Bhootpori", directed by Soukarya Ghosal, was released on January 19. Meanwhile, over two million people have watched and appreciated the trailer. The film also features Ritwick Chakraborty, Sudipta Chakraborty, Shantilal Mukhopadhyay, and Biswajit Mukherjee.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Jaya's other film, "Peryarar Subash", is produced by Alpha-i Productions. The producer of the film, Shahriar Shakil has confirmed the news of the release of the film to The Daily Star. The film has already been registered with the Film Producers Association for release on February 9. The film also cast Tariq Anam Khan, Ahmed Rubel, Noor Imran Mithu, and Sushoma Sarkar in prominent roles.

Jaya Ahsan starrer ‘Bhootpori’ trailer hints mystical twist
Read more

Jaya Ahsan starrer ‘Bhootpori’ trailer hints mystical twist

Atique's "Peyarar Subash" participated in the 45th Moscow International Film Festival. Last year, on April 26, the movie had its international premiere at the festival, where the film received considerable acclaim. The shooting for the film began in Sirajganj and Pabna in 2016.

‘Peyarar Shubash’ starring Jaya Ahsan selected at Moscow Film Festival
Read more

‘Peyarar Shubash’ starring Jaya Ahsan selected at Moscow Film Festival

After several delays, the shooting fell behind schedule multiple times. Finally, the film's production concluded in 2020. Last year, on November 23, the movie received its censor certificate. Following that, producer Nurul Alam Atik announced that the process of releasing the film had begun.

According to Shahriar Shakil, the announcement of the film's official promotional campaign will be declared tomorrow. 

Related topic:
Jaya AhsanBhootporiPeyarar SubashSame day release
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Dhaka Int’l Film Festival kicks off today, ‘Mujib’ and ‘Fereshteh’ to be screened for free

Dhaka Int’l Film Festival kicks off today, ‘Mujib’ and ‘Fereshteh’ to be screened for free

1w ago
Jaya Ahsan named amongst 'breakout performers' by Indian media

Jaya Ahsan named amongst ‘breakout performers’ by Indian media

Jaya Ahsan starrer ‘Kadak Singh’ to premiere in 3 Indian locations, jaya ahsan, jaya ahsan hindi movie,

Jaya Ahsan starrer ‘Kadak Singh’ to premiere in 3 Indian locations

Bangladeshi entertainment stars shine in 2023

All the achievements of Jaya Ahsan this year

All the achievements of Jaya Ahsan this year

4w ago
খাদিজাতুল কুবরা
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

জবি শিক্ষার্থী খাদিজাকে ১ মামলা থেকে অব্যাহতি, আরেকটির আদেশ ২৯ ফেব্রুয়ারি

খাদিজার বিরুদ্ধে দুটি মামলার অভিযোগ একই হওয়ায় কলাবাগান থানায় করা মামলা থেকে তাকে অব্যাহতির নির্দেশ দিয়েছেন আদালত।

১৪ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘পুলিশ কোনো ঝামেলা করছে না’- রামদা নিয়ে মিছিল করা সেই যুবলীগ নেতা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification