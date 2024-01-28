Two of Jaya's films set for simultaneous release in two countries

Jaya Ahsan, equally beloved on both sides of the border, is going to grace the silver screens in two countries on the same day. On February 9, her new movie "Bhootpori" will be released in West Bengal, while on the same day Nurul Alam Atique's directorial film, "Peyarar Subash" will be released in Bangladesh.

The trailer of "Bhootpori", directed by Soukarya Ghosal, was released on January 19. Meanwhile, over two million people have watched and appreciated the trailer. The film also features Ritwick Chakraborty, Sudipta Chakraborty, Shantilal Mukhopadhyay, and Biswajit Mukherjee.

Jaya's other film, "Peryarar Subash", is produced by Alpha-i Productions. The producer of the film, Shahriar Shakil has confirmed the news of the release of the film to The Daily Star. The film has already been registered with the Film Producers Association for release on February 9. The film also cast Tariq Anam Khan, Ahmed Rubel, Noor Imran Mithu, and Sushoma Sarkar in prominent roles.

Atique's "Peyarar Subash" participated in the 45th Moscow International Film Festival. Last year, on April 26, the movie had its international premiere at the festival, where the film received considerable acclaim. The shooting for the film began in Sirajganj and Pabna in 2016.

After several delays, the shooting fell behind schedule multiple times. Finally, the film's production concluded in 2020. Last year, on November 23, the movie received its censor certificate. Following that, producer Nurul Alam Atik announced that the process of releasing the film had begun.

According to Shahriar Shakil, the announcement of the film's official promotional campaign will be declared tomorrow.