May peace prevail this Puja: Sushama Sarker

Actress Sushama Sarker has showcased her talent in theatre, television dramas, films, and OTT platforms over the course of several years. The thespian has moreover been a long-standing member of the theatre troupe Desh Natak while dedicating her time to stage performances in Dhaka for over two decades.

She has appeared in several notable films, including "Peyarar Subash", "Bhuban Majhi", "Chuye Dile Mon", "Dahan", "Jam", "Nabab LLB", and others. Her latest project, "Esha Murder," is set to be released soon.

This week, Sushama wrapped up shooting for the Durga Puja special one-hour drama "Pratima", which will be aired on BTV.

The versatile actress shared, "In the Puja special drama 'Pratima', I portray the titular role and the storyline is quite compelling. I enjoyed being part of this project."

Currently, Sushama is outside Dhaka, participating as a judge in the comedy reality show "Ha Show".

"I've served as a judge before," she remarked, "but this time it's on a much larger scale. Being a judge for 'Ha Show' involves evaluating a diverse range of categories."

Sushama Sarker mentioned that being a judge on "Ha Show" has brought her diverse experiences. "I've seen contestants as old as 70, asidefrom the very young ones. It's been a rewarding journey nonetheless, the actress mentioned."

She recently appeared in a short film titled "Girigiti". Speaking about the project, she stated, "As an actor, I aspire to work across all platforms."

Since the start of her career, Sushama has been affiliated with the theatre troupe Desh Natak, where she has acted in numerous successful productions. Her latest appearance for the group was in the solo performance "Paro", written and directed by Masum Reza.

Sushama Sarker shared, "The play 'Paro' will be staged on October 24. I portray seven different roles in it. It's extremely challenging to perform multiple characters in a single play, but I continue to embrace the challenge."

Reflecting on Puja celebrations Sushama remarked, "I will remain in Dhaka during the Puja holidays as they have always been a joyful time, especially during Durga Puja. I am looking forward to it this year as well. However, my daughter is currently abroad, and it would have been more enjoyable if she were here with me."

Reminiscing about her childhood, the actress shared, "My hometown is in Dhamrai, and my uncle's house is in Mirzapur, Tangail. During the Puja holidays, I used to visit his place. We would take a boat to the temple, and I still treasure those memories while eagerly looking forward to the holidays each year."

"Durga Puja arrives only once a year, yet I still eagerly await it. The Puja days of childhood and youth feel like distant memories now."

She expressed her best wishes for everyone celebrating, stating, "I am sending Puja greetings to everyone. Let peace and happiness prevail as they are the very essences of devotion. I wish everyone the best."

Recently, an interim committee for Actors' Equity Bangladesh was formed. Sushama Sarker, who has advocated for organisational reforms, stated, "I believe good things are in store under the leadership of Tariq Anam Khan, and I am hopeful for a positive election in the future."

In regards to her profession, she concluded with the remark, "Acting means everything to me and I simply want to forge ahead with it."