Late-night clash between police, people of Hindu community in Old Dhaka

Police and locals of the Hindu community locked in a clash in Patuatuli area of Old Dhaka late last night when the latter was going to immerse idols in Buriganga river.

Three people, including a police officer, were injured in the clash.

According to eyewitness, miscreants threw bricks from the rooftop of Nur Super Market on the people heading to immerse idols in the Buriganga.

Following the attack, locals of the Hindu community tried to enter the market but they were resisted by police, which led to a clash between them.

Regarding the matter, Kotwali Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Enamul Hasan told The Daily Star today that a local resident around 11:40pm informed him about the incident.

"I immediately rushed to the spot. The locals attempted to enter the market. For the sake of the market's security, we resisted them from entering, which eventually led to the clash. And I was also injured," the OC said.

"Failing to control the situation, I informed the army, and they arrived and dispersed the crowd," he said.

The situation is now largely under control, he added.