‘Peyarar Subash’ to release on OTT platform

Prominent director Nurul Alam Atique's film "Peyarar Subash" made a lasting impression on audiences, with Ahmed Rubel's powerful performance moving many to tears at the premiere.

Ahmed Rubel was supposed to watch the movie alongside the entire case on February 7, but fate had another plan and the actor passed away at the Star Cineplex venue.

Despite this heartbreaking loss, the crew members honoured his memory by proceeding with the premiere.

The film ultimately premiered in 27 theatres nationwide on February 9. However, now as a tribute to Ahmed Rubel's memory, the movie will also be accessible on an OTT platform.

Redoan Rony, the chief executive producer of the OTT platform Chorki, recently announced that this film will be available for streaming on the platform beginning this month.

"Peyarar Subash" will thus be available on Chorki starting next Thursday, March 21. In addition to Ahmed Rubel, this 92-minute film also stars Tariq Anam Khan, Sushoma Sarkar, and many others.