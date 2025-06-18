Jaya Ahsan’s fourth film in three months set for July release

Jaya Ahsan is on a roll. With three films already released within just three months, the acclaimed actor is now gearing up for her fourth—Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's "Dear Maa", set to hit theatres in Kolkata on July 18.

The actor announced the release on Tuesday evening by sharing the film's poster on social media, captioned, "Dear Maa is coming July 18." The film's tagline reads: "Bound not by blood, but by love." This marks Jaya's second collaboration with Roy Chowdhury, following their work on the Hindi film "Kadak Singh", which premiered on ZEE5.

Photo: Collected

"Dear Maa" stars Jaya alongside Chandan Roy Sanyal in the lead roles, with an ensemble cast featuring Saswata Chatterjee, Dhritiman Chatterjee, and Malayalam actor Padmapriya Janakiraman. According to the director, while the plot revolves around a young daughter and her parents, the film also explores other complex relationships within a modern family dynamic.

In a previous interview, Jaya described her role as emotionally layered and noted that this marks her first time portraying a mother on screen. "It's a story of relationships and psychological conflict—very much Tonida's style," she said, referring to the director by his nickname.

Earlier this year, Jaya appeared in Piplu Khan's "Jaya and Sharmin", released on May 16. Set during the COVID-19 lockdown, the film captures the evolving bond between two women stuck in the same house as they navigate fear, friendship, and vulnerability.

During Eid, she appeared in Raihan Rafi's "Taandob" as a powerful investigative journalist, and in Tanim Noor's "Utshob", where she played a ghostly figure in a supernatural thriller. With each role dramatically different from the last, Jaya continues to prove her range and relevance across genres and industries.