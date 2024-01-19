TV & Film
Jaya Ahsan starrer ‘Bhootpori’ trailer hints mystical twist

Poster of 'Bhootpori'

"If a human being dies, they become a ghost, but if a ghost dies, would they become an angel?" — Jaya Ahsan posed this question on social media while announcing her latest film, "Bhootpori." 

The first look of the film was revealed on January 2, with its release date set for February 9. Today, the official trailer of Soukarya Ghosal's directorial "Bhootpori" was released, marking Jaya's debut in a horror film.

The two-and-a-half-minute trailer promises an intriguing plot, arousing curiosity about the journey of Bonolota (portrayed by Jaya). Draped in a red sari and adorned with jewellery, Bonolota's haunted soul roams the village, scaring everyone. However, she never harms anyone until she appears in someone's dream; once she does, she can surely harm that person.

Jaya Ahsan to turn into a ghost for a movie

In a surprising moment, she discovers that she can touch a little boy. It scares her, but why? She's not human. Is a ghost scared by a person? The trailer further hints at how the ghost may turn into a fairy and leaves the audience wondering— do ghosts die at all and become fairies? These questions are posed in the movie trailer, along with a touch of humour.

All the answers will be revealed on February 9.

 

