‘Krishnakumari’ staged at Tejgaon College

"Chirayoto Bangla Natok Monchayon", a project under Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA), has completed three stagings of the play "Krishnakumari" written by Michael Madhusudan Dutt. It is one of the most successful tragedies in Bengali literature. The notable characters of the play are Krishnakumari, Madanika, Bhimsingh, Jagatsingh, and Dhanadas among others.

The inaugural show was successfully held in the Tejgaon College's Theater and Media Studies Department, supported by BSA, on Wednesday at 2:30 pm. On the same day, the second staging of the play took place at 6 pm, and on Friday, the third staging of the play took place at 6 pm as well.

The staging of the play was inaugurated by eminent educationist Dr Khandakar Bazlul Haque, an Emeritus Professor at the University of Dhaka and freedom fighter. Additionally, Professor Dr Shafi Ahmed was present as a special guest at the inaugural ceremony. The event was chaired by Professor Dr M Harun-ar-Rashid, the principal of Tejgaon College.

The direction of the play was undertaken by the departmental teachers of the Tejgaon College Theater and Media Studies Department, Norin Sajjad and Dr Lata Samadder.

Additionally, the play's script was written by Dr Jaharabi Ripon, the head of the Theater and Media Studies Department. Norin Sajjad designed the stage, and the stage management was handled by the department's teacher, Syed Muhammad Jubayer. The lighting design and implementation were carried out by departmental teacher Atikul Islam. Marufa Aktar Mim and Md. Jahidul Islam designed the costumes.

In the play, various characters were portrayed by Maniya Akhtar Sadiya (Krishnakumari), Raisul Islam Roman (King Jagatsingh), Md. Jahidul Islam (King Bhimsingh), Sanjida Akhtar (Madanika), Sheikh Sayem Hossen (Dhanadas), Marufa Akhtar Mim (Bilasbati), Tasnova Sanjida (Aholadevi), Turjo Datta (Balendrasingh), Moja Afsana Khanom Mim (Tapaswini), Md. Nayan Islam Linkon (Minister Narayan Mishra), Fazle Rabbi Munna (Minister Satyadas), Badhan Halder (Servant Ramprasad), Mo: Sajib Hossain (Ambassador of Morudesh), Rahim Chowdhury Sagar (Guard of Udaypur), and in the role of the companion character - Jahin Parsha Jesi, Jennifer Ahmed and Takrima Tasnim Preeti.

Tejgaon College's Theater and Media Studies Department has already gained popularity with this play, as its second production. The directors have said that the next showing of this play will take place on the stage of the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy very soon.