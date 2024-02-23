10,000 children to join 100 BSA shows

Over 10,000 children will participate in the 15th edition of the National Children And Youth Theatre Festival at the National Theatre Hall of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA).

The festival which is scheduled to be inaugurated today at 3:00pm by Minister of Social Welfare, Dipu Moni, will run for 10 days till March 3, showcasing 100 theatre productions of distinctive threatre troupes from across the country.

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy in collaboration with the People's Theatre Association (PTA) has organised the elaborate theatre festival in a bid to engage and encourage the young generation towards the craft, expressed Sabina Yasmin, public relations officer of BSA.

Along with Dipu Moni, Cultural Affairs Secretary Khalil Ahmed and prominent theatre personality Manchasarathi Ataur Rahman will be special guests at the event.

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy Director General Liaquat Ali Lucky will preside over the event while BSA Secretary Salahuddin Ahmed will deliver the welcome speech.

64 productions of BSA's district sections and 36 productions of its member organisation, PTA, will be staged at the festival. At least 10,000 child artistes will participate. The festival will be held simultaneously in all four auditoriums of the academy.

The festival is open to all.