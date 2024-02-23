Theatre & Arts
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Feb 23, 2024 01:27 PM
Last update on: Fri Feb 23, 2024 01:36 PM

Most Viewed

Theatre & Arts

10,000 children to join 100 BSA shows

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Feb 23, 2024 01:27 PM Last update on: Fri Feb 23, 2024 01:36 PM
Photos: Collected

Over 10,000 children will participate in the 15th edition of the National Children And Youth Theatre Festival at the National Theatre Hall of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA).

The festival which is scheduled to be inaugurated today at 3:00pm by Minister of Social Welfare, Dipu Moni, will run for 10 days till March 3, showcasing 100 theatre productions of distinctive threatre troupes from across the country. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy in collaboration with the People's Theatre Association (PTA) has organised the elaborate theatre festival in a bid to engage and encourage the young generation towards the craft, expressed Sabina Yasmin, public relations officer of BSA.

Along with Dipu Moni, Cultural Affairs Secretary Khalil Ahmed and prominent theatre personality Manchasarathi Ataur Rahman will be special guests at the event. 

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy Director General Liaquat Ali Lucky will preside over the event while BSA Secretary Salahuddin Ahmed will deliver the welcome speech.

Read more

2nd South Asian Int’l Theatre Festival begins today

64 productions of BSA's district sections and 36 productions of its member organisation, PTA, will be staged at the festival. At least 10,000 child artistes will participate. The festival will be held simultaneously in all four auditoriums of the academy.

The festival is open to all.

 

Related topic:
National Children And Youth Theatre FestivalBangladesh Shilpakala AcademyPeople's Theatre Association
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Theaterian’s Death of a Salesman: The tragedy of a common man is still relevant 

Ten-day film festival kicks off at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy

Prachyanat to stage ‘A Mother in Mannville’ tomorrow

Prachyanat to stage ‘A Mother in Mannville’ tomorrow

37 filmmakers honoured at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy

37 filmmakers honoured at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy

BSA honours legendary artistes with three-day tribute event

|বাংলাদেশ

নীতির শক্তিতেই মানবতার রাজনৈতিক-আর্থসামাজিক মুক্তি—বার্তাটি বিশ্ব দরবারে তুলে ধরেছি: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

‘মিউনিখ সফরে বাংলাদেশের শান্তির প্রতি অঙ্গীকার বলিষ্ঠরূপে প্রতিফলিত হয়েছে।’

৪৯ মিনিট আগে
|অর্থনীতি

এমডি নেই এক ডজন আর্থিক প্রতিষ্ঠানে! 

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification