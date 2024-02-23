2nd South Asian Int’l Theatre Festival begins today

Jashore-based theatre troupe Theatre Canvas lifted the curtain on a 17-days long theatre festival titled, "2nd South Asian International Theatre Festival", today.

The festival has been inaugurated by acclaimed actor, director Salahuddin Lavlu and playwright Masum Reza at the Jashore Town Hall grounds.

The theatre festival will be joined by renowned theatre artistes and productions from 16 theatre troupes from Bangladesh, India and Nepal, who will perform every evening at District Shilpakala Academy, Jashore till its concluding day, March 9.

Today, right after its' inauguration, a colourful, exuberant Jatrapala was held at the Town Hall premises joined by a huge crowd, who were delighted to take part in the festival. The organisers expressed their gratification with the turnout and excitement of the audiences, indicating that such grand reception of a regional theatre festival is rare even in comparison with the capital.

"The crowd surely surpassed any festival in Dhaka city!," one of the organiser said at the programme.

With the initiative of Theatre Canvas, this year's festival will be led with the slogan "Sangskriti Jagoruk Pran, Theatre Shikha Anirban", which loosely translates to "as long as there exists an awakening culture, theatre will always be enriched".

The festival commenced with Jagannath University's Department of Theatre's play "Bidrohi Michael Madhusudan".

A local resident of the vicinity, Amir Hossain Mridha, who attended the event, said, "I saw a Jatrapala after almost 30 years. The craft is really unique to Bengal and we, Bengalies have an spontaneous enthusiasm for this sort of art and cultural practices. Today's audience turnout proved that. Moreover, the performances on stage were very impressive."

Another attendee named Shahriar mentioned, "I've heard from my grandparents that they used to watch Jatrapala like this. Our generation hardly gets to witness such events. The atmosphere created for the procession in the open ground was very enjoyable. The artists mesmerized us with their performances."

Secretary to the festival organising committee, Kamrul Hasan Ripon, said, "We've organised this theatre festival for the second time. This time it's a 17-day-long event. It's quite challenging, but the presence of people is boosting our morale. This event is aimed at engaging the youth in theater."

Meanwhile, actor-director Salahuddin Lavlu expressed his happiness at participating in such a long (17-day) event outside Dhaka. The actor said, "We couldn't even imagine organizing such a long event in Dhaka. Jashore's initiative reflects boldness and their conviction in promoting the art of theatre. I'm impressed by their endeavor and gratuitous to take part in this initiative."

The chief guest at the inaugural ceremony, District Commissioner and District Magistrate Mohammed Abraul Hasan Majumdar, made the welcoming address with Abdur Affan Victor, lecturer at the English department of Notredame University in Dhaka, Assistant Professor Kamal Uddin Kabir of Jagannath University's Drama Department, and Ad Mahmud Hasan Bulu, the editor of the District Shilpakala Academy in presence.

Today, on Friday, theatre troupe Dhaka Natuke will perform "Thakur Ghare Ke Re" at On the following day ( February 24) Desh Natok will present "Parapar", on February 26, Shabdo Theatre troupe will perform "Shaytan", on February 27, Theatre Canvas will stage "Othello Returns" in Jashore's need, on February 28, Bibartan Jahore theatre troupe will present "Mathhbringh," on February 29, Shabda Natyacharcha Kendra will perform "Ki Chao Shankhachil,".

On March 1, Batighor Theatre from Dhaka will showcase their famous play "Monkey Trial", on March 2, Prachyanat will perform "Koinya", on March 3 - "One Friday Morning" by Nrittyagitan, a dance troupe from India's Madhyagram, on March 4, "Anagata" by Abhimukh from Tripura state of India, on March 5, "Mahakabi Michael" by Tiryak in Jashore, on March 6, "Idipas" will be showcased by Fame School of Dance, Drama, and Music from Chittagong, on March 7, "Uljhan" by Nepal's Kathaghar theatre troupe, on March 8, "Rajar Chithi" by Jagoroni Theatre troupe, and on the closing day, (March 9) Jashore District Shilpakala Academy's play "Sharmishta" will be staged, concluding the festival for this year.