Chorki Carnival announces nominations for most popular artistes, shows of 2023

Popular OTT platform Chorki, which began its journey only three years ago, rose to the top with their experimental, timely and relevant content and became one of the most promising streaming platforms in the country with crowd-favourite shows such as "Guti", "Myself Allen Swapan" and "Dui Diner Duniya".

The platform honours and celebrates acclaimed directors, actors and crew members, who have worked with the OTT platform, through an award show"Chorki Carnival".

In continuation of their tradition, Chorki has recently announced the nominations of its most popular shows based on their two categories, "Subscriber's Choice" and "Critics Choice", with sub-categories 25 distinctive areas. Under the "Subscribers' Choice" award, artistes and shows that's most liked by the subscribers will be awarded in seven categories and under the "Critics' Choice" genre, Chorki would present awards in 17 categories.

The most nominations went to immensely popular web-series "Myself Allen Swapan" in 15 categories, film "Surongo" in 14 categories, web-film "Something Like an Autobiography" in 13 categories and "Dui Diner Duniya" in 10 categories, making them compete in several distinctive award sections.

This year, popular films like "Dui Diner Duniya", "Surongo", "Something like an Autobiography", "Unish20", "Punormilone" have been competing on the Best Film category where renowned directors like Robiul Alam Robi (Cafe Desire), Raihan Rafi (Surongo) and Mostofa Sarwar Farooki (Something Like an Autobiography) are for Best Director.

Nusrat Imrose Tisha has been nominated for Best Actor (Female) in both Subscribers' Choice and Critics Choice categories, and for Best Story and Screenplay in Critics Choice award along with her husband director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, while he has been nominated for the Best Director and Best Actor for their film "Something Like an Autobiography".

Popular actors Afran Nisho and Chanchal Chowdhury have been nominated for Best Actor (Male) for their films "Surongo" and "Dui Diner Duniya" in both categories respectively. From the film, "Dui Diner Duniya", Ashraful Alam Shaon and Anam Biswas has been nominated for Best Story and Screenplay, whilst popular song, "Teka Pakhi" has been nominated for Best Song.

Check out the full list of the nominations:

Subscribers' Choice

Best Film:

Dui Diner Duniya

Surongo

Something Like an Autobiography

Unish20

Punormilone

Best Actor (Male)

Chanchal Chowdhury (Dui Diner Duniya)

Mosharraf Karim (Daag)

Afran Nisho (Surongo)

Arifin Shuvo (Unish20)

Siam Ahmed (Punormilone)

Best Actor (Female)

Afsan Ara Bindu (Unish20)

Nusrat Imrose Tisha (Something Like an Autobiography)

Runa Kahn (Antonagar)

Tama Mirza (Surongo)

Tasnia Farin (Punormilone)

Best Series

Guti

Internsheep

Myself Allen Swapan

Virus

Best Actor Series (Male)

Shahriar Nazim Joy (Guti)

Yash Rohan (Procholito-Haat Bodol)

Nasir Uddin Khan (Myself Allen Swapan)

Shommo Jyoti (Internsheep)

Best Actor Series (Female)

Azmeri Haque Badhon (Guti)

Sabila Nur (Mercules)

Samira Khan Mahi (Overtrump)

Rafiath Rashid Mithila (Myself Allen Swapan)

Best Song

Teka Pakhi (Dui Diner Duniya)

Pakhi Pakhi Mon (Unish20)

Boyam Pakhi (Myself Allen Swapan)

Gaa Chuye Bolo (Surongo)

Kothar Mala (Mercules)

Critics' Choice

Best Director (Film)

Robiul Alam Robi (Cafe Desire)

Nazmul Nobin (Araal)

Raihan Rafi (Surongo)

Mizanur Rahman Aryan (Punormilone)

Mostofa Sarwar Farooki (Something Like an Autobiography)

Best Story and Screenplay

Ashraful Alam Shaon & Anam Biswas (Dui Diner Duniya)

Mizanur Rahman Aryan (Punormilone)

Shibabrata Barman & Robiul Alam Robi (Cafe Desire)

Rajib Hasan (Unish20)

Mostofa Sarwar Farooki & Nusrat Imrose Tisha (Something Like an Autobiography)

Best Actor- Film (Male)

Chanchal Chowdhury (Dui Diner Duniya)

Pritom Hasan (Araal)

Afran Nisho (Surongo)

Noor Imran mithu (Punormilone)

Mostofa Sarwar Farooki (Something Like an Autobiography)

Best Actor- Film (Female)

Afsan Ara Bindu (Unish20)

Aisha Khan (Daag)

Nazia Haque Orsha (Jahan)

Nusrat Imrose Tisha (Something Like an Autobiography)

Tama Mirza (Surongo)

Best Director (Series)

Shankha Dasgupta (Guti)

Abu Shahed Emon (Mercules)

Shihab Shaheen (Myself Allen Swapan)

Anam Biswas (Virus)

Best Story and Screenplay

Robiul Alam Robi, Shankha Das Gupta, Jaheen Faruque Amin, Abu Sayeed Rana (Guti)

Bashar Georgis, Siddik Ahmed, Omlan, Montasir Mannan (Overtrump)

Shihab Shaheen (Myself Allen Swapan)

Anam Biswas and Ashraful Alam Shaon (Virus)

Best Actor- Series (Male)

Sharif Siraj (Mercules)

Mostafa Monwar (Procholito -Ringtone)

Nasir Uddin Khan (Myself Allen Swapan)

Abdullah Al Sentu (Myself Allen Swapan)

Tariq Anam Khan (Virus)

Best Actor- Series (Female)

Azmeri Haque Badhon (Guti)

Sabila Nur (Mercules)

Mousumi Hamid (Guti)

Rafiath Rashid Mithila (Myself Allen Swapan)

Ashna Habib Bhabna (Overtrump)

Best Cinematographer

Sheikh Rajibul Islam (Dui Diner Duniya)

Tahsin Rahman (Something Like an Autobiography)

Barkat Hossain Polash (Guti, Mercules)

Tanvir Ahsan (Jahan)

Sumon Sarker (Surongo)

Best editor

Momin Bishwas (Something Like an Autobiography)

Simit Ray Antor (Surongo)

Saleh Sobhan Auneem (Cafe Desire, Guti)

Moyukh Bary (Punormilone)

Leon Rozario (Myself Allen Swapan)

Makeup Artist

Atia Rahman (Dui Diner Duniya, Myself Allen Swapan, Virus, Something Like an Autobiography)

Hasibur Rahaman Imran (Guti)

Rubama Fairuzz (Mercules)

Md Khokon Molla (Surongo)

Md.Kamrul (Procholito)

Costume Designer

Priti Rozario (Dui Diner Duniya)

Bijaya Ratnabali (Guti)

Bithy Afrin (Surongo, Internsheep)

Farjana Aney (Myself Allen Swapan, Overtrump)

Edila Farid Turin (Something Like an Autobiography)

Background Music

Emon Chowdhury (Dui Diner Duniya, Mercules)

Jahid Nirob (Punormilone)

Ruslan Rehman (Guti)

Arafat Mohsin (Surongo)

Pavel Areen (Something Like an Autobiography)

Sound Design

Ripon Nath (Dui Diner Duniya, Myself Allen Swapan, Surongo, Something Like an Autobiography)

Rajesh Saha (Cafe Desire, Guti)

Sayba Talukder (Punormilone)

Art Director

Tareq Bablu (Guti)

Shahidul Islam (Surongo)

Naeemah Zaman (Myself Allen Swapan)

Shihab Nurun Nabi (Something Like an Autobiography)

Chorki Powerhouse of Tomorrow

Masha Islam (Singer , Teka Pakhi)

Kaarina Kaiser (Writer, Internsheep)

Sadia Ayman (Actor, Internsheep, Procholito)

Amin Hannan Chowdhury (Comedian, One Night Stand)

Abdullah Al Sentu (Actor, Myself Allen Swapan)

Chorki Excellence Award

