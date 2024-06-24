Grateful for 60 years of love: Runa Laila

Runa Laila is a globally acclaimed artiste who has made her mark with various achievements including being honoured with the coveted Independence Award. This esteemed vocalist, famed especially in the subcontinent, began her singing career 60 years ago, observing six decades in music today.

She has captivated the hearts of billions with her songs, by performing in 18 different languages. Her contributions have elevated Bangladesh to a distinctive level of international recognition.

Photo: Shahrear Kabir Heemel

In honour of her 60th anniversary in the industry, the singer spared some time to The Daily Star to convey her thoughts.

"Frankly speaking, it is surprising for me to even think that I have been singing for 60 years as I continue to remain in this profession. I plan to keep singing in the future as well. For this, I am deeply grateful to Almighty Allah. Through my ability to sing, I have received love, respect, and admiration from people. I have won people's hearts over these years, and my love for the audience remains strong," she professed.

Photo: Collected

Claiming to be a lucky person, she stated, "I have been singing for a very long time and consider myself fortunate to be able to still perform. Just a few days ago, I recorded two new songs. I have the unwavering support of my family, and I continue to receive love from people. For these reasons, I truly feel lucky."

Photo: Collected

Addressing the love the songbird has been receiving all these years, she expressed, "Completing 60 years in music is a significant milestone in my career. Even after six decades, I continue to receive love from so many people. Their numerous heartfelt messages and words of devotion touch my heart profoundly, making me very emotional. It is difficult to express just how emotional I feel. I can't help but feel like repeatedly conveying my love and gratitude to everyone."

Photo: Shahrear Kabir Heemel

"Today, Channel i has organised an event to commemorate my 60 years in music. I extend my love and gratitude to them," she informed.

Finding it difficult to choose a particularly memorable encounter with fans because she has had so many wonderful experiences, she said, "Throughout my decades' worth of career in music, I have gained many fans and audiences, both at home and abroad, who have shown me, immense love. It is hard to single out any particular experience because all of them mean so much to me. In one sentence, I extend my heartfelt thanks and gratitude to everyone. Although I am not physically close to them, I hold them dear in my heart as I remain indebted to them."

Photo: Collected

Elaborating on her plans with music, she communicated, "I still sing and continue to learn, as there is no end to learning music. I want to learn more. At this age, I realise that Allah has given me so much more than I could ever ask for. I don't seek anything more; I just want to continue giving through my songs."

Photo: Collected

In staying true to music and the coming days, she admitted, "Positive thinking has always been effective for me. Throughout my life, I have approached everything with a positive outlook. Even now, I focus on what can be achieved. I strive to create new songs and melodies, collaborating with new talents to help them progress. I have a deep appreciation for newcomers and their contributions."

"In 60 years of my musical journey, I hold deep love for everyone and extend infinite gratitude to all," she concluded.