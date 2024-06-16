Runa Laila to present new song this Eid

Three months ago, renowned subcontinental singer Runa Laila ended her 14-year hiatus from Bangladesh Betar by performing the song "O Brishti Tumi". Following this long break, she quickly returned to the studio to record another new song. On June 9, Runa Laila lent her voice to a new track featuring lyrics by Mohammad Rafiquzzaman and a melody composed by Sadek Ali. It was recorded at the commercial operation unit studio of Bangladesh Betar.

Runa Laila shared, "Sadek Ali, a member of my musical troupe, told me about a song he composed with lyrics by Mohammad Rafiquzzaman. He wanted me to sing it. When I heard the song, I found the lyrics to be excellent and I liked it immediately. I decided to sing it because it resonated with me. After recording, I am quite satisfied with how it turned out. I hope everyone will enjoy the song once it is broadcast."

Runa Laila recently took a short trip to the United States and returned home on May 31. Upon her return, she recorded the new song. The artiste was fascinated by the Bangladesh Betar environment while singing.

Runa Laila shared her thoughts, saying, "A decade ago, when I recorded a song for the radio, the studio was small. Today's studio is much larger and quite modern. A few months ago, I sang another song there. After so many years, I was impressed by everyone's sincerity at the radio station. They were wonderfully welcoming."

On the same day, after recording the song, Runa Laila participated in an interview about her music career, which was conducted by Ashraful Alam, a Swadhinata Padak-winning veteran of Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra and former director of Bangladesh Betar, in a programme titled "Shilpi Ami Tomaderi Gaan Shonabo". Reflecting on the interview, Runa Laila said, "Many stories from my musical journey emerged through this conversation."

Runa Laila's new song alongside the interview will be aired on Bangladesh Betar's commercial activities at 11am on Eid day. The programme will also be available on the Bangladesh Betar mobile app.