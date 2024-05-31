Nusraat Faria, Fuad Almuqtadir to collaborate on new song

Nusraat Faria Mazhar, a prominent actress, model, and singer, has captivated audiences with her acting abilities and singing. She first showcased her singing talent in 2018 with the release of her debut song "Pataka". Despite mixed reactions, she continued her musical journey and has since released four songs, the latest being "Bujhi Na To Tai" last year.

Faria is set to release a new song in collaboration with renowned music producer Fuad Almuqtadir. Fuad announced this exciting news on Instagram, and Faria confirmed it as well. The song, yet to be titled, is written by Badhon, with music produced jointly by Fuad and Indian musician Sanjay.

Talking about her upcoming release, Nusraat Faria shared, "I release a song every year, but due to personal commitments, it's a bit delayed this year. We've been planning this song for a long time. The final discussions took place when Fuad bhai was in Bangladesh last year."

Expressing her excitement about collaborating with Fuad, she said, "Working with Fuad bhai feels like a dream come true. I've been a fan of his for a long time and always hoped to collaborate with him. Now that it's finally happening, I could hardly believe it during the recording sessions. I hope the audience will love this song as much as I enjoyed creating it."

Faria also mentioned that a music video for the song will be produced soon. Like her previous releases, she aims for a grand-scale production for the video. She plans to announce the release date of the new song after the video shoot.

Nusraat Faria was last seen on the big screen in the biopic "Mujib: The Making of a Nation", portraying the role of Sheikh Hasina. She recently completed filming for Anam Biswas's "Football 71", where she stars opposite Arifin Shuvoo.

Faria revealed that she is in talks for several new film projects and will soon officially announce her upcoming works.