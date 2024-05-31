Malala Yousafzai ventures into her acting era with 'We Are Lady Parts' Season 2

In an unexpected yet delightful crossover, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai has made a guest appearance in the British comedy series "We Are Lady Parts". This show, which brilliantly merges punk rock with Muslim culture, returns for its second season, featuring Malala in a hilarious yet empowering cameo.

Created, written, and directed by Nida Manzoor, "We Are Lady Parts" chronicles the journey of an all-female Muslim punk rock band. The new season, available on Peacock, continues to juxtapose the sacred and the profane with audacious humor. One of the standout moments is the band's new song, "Malala Made Me Do It", featuring lyrics that blend humour with homage: "Nobel Prize at 17/The baddest b— you've ever seen." This perfectly encapsulates the show's unique blend of cultural commentary and punk rebellion.

The series focuses on five diverse Muslim women who form the band Lady Parts. Amina (Anjana Vasan) is a modest microbiologist and shredding lead guitarist. Saira (Sarah Kameela Impey) is the tattooed halal butcher and commanding singer. Bisma (Faith Omole) is an aspiring graphic novelist and bassist, while Ayesha (Juliette Motamed) is the perpetually furious Iraqi drummer. Managing the band is Momtaz (Lucie Shorthouse), a vaping niqabi who keeps the group together.

Season 1 set a high bar with its fiercely original humour and unapologetic take on Muslim life, tackling taboos and flipping colonial stereotypes. Songs like "Bashir With the Good Beard" and "Voldemort Under My Headscarf" became instant classics. Now, in its sophomore season, the show dives deeper into the characters' personal stories and struggles, following their journey after a successful UK tour. The band is now set to record their first full album with legendary rock producer Dirty Mahmood.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Manzoor shared her thoughts on the challenges and excitement of continuing the series: "With Season 1, we'd done the hard work of setting the tone, setting up the characters and their world, so [with Season 2] I got to go deeper into these different characters. When I really started thinking about their stories, I became excited, and the pressure just sort of washed away. I trusted myself more, trusted my instincts. I also trusted my team and I knew what my cast could do, so I can write for them."

The real Malala Yousafzai's appearance in Season 2, specifically in the music video for "Malala Made Me Do It", is a highlight. She appears atop a horse, wearing a white cowboy hat, perfectly embodying the show's quirky and rebellious spirit.

Manzoor explained how this collaboration came to be, "I'd heard Malala talking about her love of comedy, and she had such a dark sense of humor. She's so witty. I thought, 'This woman loves comedy so maybe I have a chance.'"

"Essentially I wrote her this letter asking if she'd be in the show. I was scared to reach out because if she said no, I have to live with the fact that Malala said no. But she loves 'Lady Parts'. She said something like, 'It's epic and I could watch 100 more episodes of the show.' I asked, 'Will you sit atop a horse?' She said sure, she'd do it. She was so chill [on set] and so full of calm, making everyone feel relaxed. It's like, this woman is a queen," the creator of the show, Nida concluded.

Season 2 of "We Are Lady Parts" is on its way to breaking barriers and challenging norms, just as its characters do. With Malala's involvement, the show not only cements its place in the cultural zeitgeist but also underscores the powerful intersection of activism and art. As the band navigates new challenges, they embody the resilience and rebellious spirit that makes "We Are Lady Parts" a groundbreaking series.