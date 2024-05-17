Roles expand for Mahmudullah, Shakib

Bangladesh are going into the upcoming T20 World Cup with quite a few young guns in the squad, led by a young skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto. But it is two of their veterans -- Mahmudullah Riyad and Shakib Al Hasan -- who could give the side a lift with their experience in the USA and the West Indies.

Mahmudullah's journey to this World Cup was one of determination. Unable to make the squad in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, Mahmudullah showed the virtue of remaining steadfast in his own plans, staying away from media attention, and being keen on following his own process to earn back his place in the lineup for the 2023 ODI World Cup before he made the cut for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

While many of his veteran colleagues such as Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal, and Mashrafe Bin Mortaza have not been in the T20 picture for a while now, Mahmudullah's resilience has seen him not only earn his place back in the side but also made him a crucial cog in the Tigers' machine.

In the last 12 months, Mahmudullah averaged 47.66, the highest among Bangladesh batters who bat in the middle order (from wickets 4-7). His strike rate is also the highest amongst batters in the middle-order who at least played five matches during this period.

Fondly called the 'silent killer', Mahmudullah's steps may have been silent but his impact had been felt by the team management. Head coach Chandika Hathurusingha said that a change in approach worked for him, and, come the end of the innings, his role would be a crucial one for the Tigers in the shortest format.

"He's been playing regularly but his come back, I thought, was strong. Lately, if you see, he's playing his best cricket. He's changed his batting approach a lot and is in good form. His role is going to be batting in the middle order, probably be the enforcer in the middle as well as playing the role of a finisher, which he has done remarkably well in all formats and in the domestic matches as well lately," Hathurusingha said on Wednesday at the press conference during which the World Cup squad was named.

The veteran had also earned the board's trust and the high-ups have ensured him that they would not push for his retirement after the World Cup. "We haven't spoken about these things (his retirement from T20Is after the World Cup). I don't think there is anything like that because he is still playing and the way he is playing now is brilliant," BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon told reporters following a recent meeting with the player.

Along with Mahmudullah, another experienced campaigner in Shakib's role will be vital for Bangladesh in crunch moments. In what could be both the stalwarts' last dance at a World Cup, Shakib, and Mahmudullah would be expected to make an impact not only through their performances but also by spreading their knowledge of the game among a rather inexperienced and young side.

Shakib, who recently returned to the T20I lineup after a 10-month gap, led the side in both the T20 World Cups in Australia and the ODI World Cup in India in 2023. This time, Shakib's leadership would be spread across a different arc, not related to just on-field decisions.

Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto did not feign to have knowledge of their retirement plans but felt the younger stars needed to give those two some 'good memories' in their final years.

"What we will want is that they spread their experience among the other players so that the small improvements can be made," Shanto had said about Shakib and Mahmudullah.

The Tigers' young squad would certainly be looking up to the two veterans' experience to guide them.