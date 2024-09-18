A Test of optimism against the Indian Goliath

"Let me tell you something my friend. Hope is a dangerous thing. Hope can drive a man insane," goes the famous quote from The Shawshank Redemption, a Hollywood production released in 1994.

This line, which is perhaps the most widely quoted dialogue from the movie, points at the dangers of optimism, of how a man devoid of any hope could continue living a despondent life but a person whose hopes get shattered could lose his sanity.

Now, bringing up matters of sanity and despondence may seem like an overtly dramatic way to start a write-up entailing the optimism surrounding Bangladesh's impending two-Test series in India, but the pitfalls of hope follow the same logic in this instance as well, albeit with a much lower stake.

Last month, when the Bangladesh team left for Pakistan for a two-Test series, not much was expected of the lot.

They had never before won in Pakistan in any format, the final stretch of their preparations had been disrupted by the student-led people's movement and the chaos that followed after the ousting of the Awami League government.

Public interest about the team was at an all-time low, understandably, as people were more focused on national developments and the fact that the cricketers had mostly opted to remain silent during the movement also played a part in this loss of interest.

The Tigers' skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto's talks of how records can be changed and playing for the win before the Pakistan series were taken as the customary optimistic pre-series fluff from players, which the Bangladesh fans are accustomed to hearing before tough series', only to see the team fall apart in the actual contests.

But this time, Shanto's pre-series statement turned out prophetic as in space of two weeks, Bangladesh roared their way to a historic 2-0 series sweep in Rawalpindi, which many are now labelling as the team's greatest ever achievement in cricket.

Almost in the blink of an eye, the fans' apathy towards the team disappeared and got replaced by the boundless, verging on fanatic, support, which Bangladesh fans are known for in world cricket.

The lack of attention from fans, coupled by their poor record, meant that for once the pressure was off for the Tigers in Pakistan, and it worked wonders for them.

But the triumph in Pakistan has once again brought cricket back into limelight and with that, expectations from the team's forthcoming tour of India has also risen in folds.

Liton Das in training at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Photo: AFP

Shanto and Co have reached Chennai for the first of the two Tests, starting on September 19, riding high on confidence. But unlike in Pakistan, where they faced a team that has seemingly forgotten how to win home Tests, in India they will come across a side that hardly ever taste defeat in their backyard.

India are unbeaten in home Test series since 2013, having won 17 straight Test series at home -- a world record -- drawing seven Tests, losing four and winning a staggering 40 home Tests in this period.

India's record against South Asian teams in home Tests is also quite remarkable, as they have lost only one home Test series against a team from this region, which came against Pakistan in 1987.

Sri Lanka have been playing Tests in India since 1982, but are yet to register a win against the hosts after 22 attempts.

Realists, and those who keep a cursory knowledge on cricket, would know that the current Indian Test team in home conditions is the closest thing to a Goliath in world cricket.

Now, the David and Goliath story has been done to death in sports writing, but nothing better comes to mind when describing the magnitude of the task that lies before Bangladesh, who are, of course, the David in this scenario.

Chances are, the optimism surrounding Bangladesh's fast bowling brigade, batting depth and spin bowling prowess, could come crashing down against India, who outgun them in every measure.

But greater brawns do not guarantee victory in the battlefield, as even an underdog with belief in his heart could topple a heavyweight, just like David did against Goliath. The Indian Goliath will try to impose its might on the Tigers and run through them like they have done so many times before. Now, the question is, will Bangladesh meekly surrender like they have done in the past or stand their ground with hope in their hearts and take aim at the giant.