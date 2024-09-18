Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha acknowledged the pressure that comes when playing against India and deemed it as a privilege rather than a burden ahead of the first Test between the two sides at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, starting tomorrow.

Bangladesh come into the World Test Championship (WTC) fixture on the back of a maiden Test series win in Pakistan. However, taking on India, the top side on the WTC standings, away from home is considerably a much steeper challenge -- one which Hathurusingha is embracing to gauge not only where his side stand but also how they could match up against 'the best team in the world' at the moment.

"Pressure is a privilege," Hathurusingha told reporters following Bangladesh's training in Chennai yesterday.

"Playing against the best always makes you realise where you stand as a sportsman, and we are looking forward to that challenge.

"We are really encouraged to play against the best team in the world. Coming to India and playing against India, that's the best challenge you can get nowadays in cricket," he added.

Bangladesh's pace unit has garnered the most attention in Indian media upon their arrival in the country, with many curious about speedster Nahid Rana, one of the fastest bowlers amongst pacers in both camps.

When asked about the impact of Rana, who bowled at 150 kmph in the Pakistan series and notched up his career-best figures of 4-44, Hathurusingha pointed out how express pace can make a difference and induce a sense of fear amongst batters.

"The point of difference is just fear factor," Hathurusingha said. "A ball comes at 150-plus and as a human, you get only a certain reaction time. It challenges the reaction time for decision-making. That's the advantage when you have someone who can bowl that quick.

"The speciality with Nahid [Rana] is he can maintain that 145-plus for a longer [period]. So, that's advantage that we have and then you can bring the fear factor into the opposition and especially when the tail-enders come to bat."

There is no doubt that Bangladesh will have to bat out of their skin if they are to put up a proper fight against one of the finest bowling attacks in world cricket and much of the onus in doing so will once again be on veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim who did not forget to remind the Sri Lankan coach that he averages 55.16 in Tests in India.

"I think Mushfiqur mentioned to me his records against India on the way here. He said his average is 55," Hathurusingha said.