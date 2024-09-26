‘BCB does not have authority to ensure Shakib safe exit’

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Faruque Ahmed said that the board is incapable of doing anything regarding premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan's safety concerns when and if he arrives in the country.

"Actually, I am not a member of any [law enforcement] agency -- not that I am from RAB or Police. So, this is not in my hand," Faruque said following the board directors' meeting at the BCB headquarters in Mirpur today.

The safety issue for Shakib was raised by the cricketer when he informed during a press conference in Kanpur today, ahead of the Tigers' second and final Test in their ongoing series against hosts India tomorrow, that he would like to retire from the longer format after playing the upcoming home series against South Africa in October-November.

"I believe there is nothing better than him being able to play his final Test at home. But his safety issues are not in our hands as these need to come from the highest authorities and the player himself. The board does not have the authority to ensure security clearance to any individual," Faruque added.

When asked about Shakib's demand for ensuring a "safe exit" from the country, Faruque said: "I don't think the board has such authority."

Shakib, an MP of the former Awami League government that was toppled on August 5, was named in a murder case and was fined Tk 50 lakh for fraudulent trading in the share market following the previous government's departure.

Meanwhile, Faruque also informed that the players' draft for the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League will be held on October 14 and was hopeful that the tournament would begin on December 27 -- the previously disclosed date -- mentioning that "95 percent of the teams have been confirmed" for the franchise-based tournament.