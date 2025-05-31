Cricket
Sat May 31, 2025 07:21 PM
Last update on: Sat May 31, 2025 07:35 PM

Shoriful ruled out of third Pakistan T20I

Photo: Facebook

Bangladesh pacer Shoriful Islam will not be available for tomorrow's third and final T20I against Pakistan and will be out of action for at least two weeks due to a muscle injury, a Bangladesh Cricket Board press release confirmed today. 

National Team Physio Delowar Hossain Siva said:  "Shoriful sustained an injury while bowling during the second T20I against Pakistan in Lahore on Friday.

"Subsequent medical assessments, including an MRI scan, have revealed a Grade 1 strain of the rectus femoris muscle on his right side. As a result of the injury, Shoriful has been ruled out of selection for the next two to three weeks to allow for appropriate recovery and rehabilitation under the supervision of the BCB Medical Team."

Bangladesh have already lost the three-match series against Pakistan, losing the first two T20Is by 37 and 57 runs at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, respectively. The final match will also be played at the same venue.

 

 

