Bulbul set to become BCB boss today

The National Sports Council (NSC) has given councillorship to former Bangladesh captain Aminul Islam Bulbul, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials confirmed to The Daily Star today.

Following the termination of BCB president Faruque Ahmed's NSC membership yesterday, Aminul was handed one of the vacant spots from the NSC quota.

BCB is set for a meeting at 4:30 pm today with board of directors present. In this meeting, Bulbul will be elected as the new BCB president by the board of directors. The procedure is understood to be a formality, with sources saying that the directors are in agreement about Bulbul becoming the president.

Bulbul -- Bangladesh's first Test centurion -- himself had confirmed that he was positive on taking on the BCB role for a short time.

"Yes (the Sports Council has also made a proposal). Before agreeing to their proposal, there was the issue of talking to the ICC where I work. I said, the ICC has no objection. I will come for a short time, then maybe I will go back to the ICC," Bulbul had told The Daily Star yesterday.

Yesterday, NSC revoked president Faruque Ahmed's directorship from BCB after eight of the nine board of directors sent a no-confidence letter against Faruque earlier in the day.

Faruque was still determined to carry on as board president, as he demanded a "valid reason" for him to step away.

"I'm not thinking about stepping down for the time being. Nobody has given me a valid reason to do so," Faruque told The Daily Star on May 28.

"Why should I leave when others continue in their positions? First, I need to know the actual reason. Second, I didn't take this role on my own, I was selected. Since I was brought here, I deserve to know what my crime is and why I should resign," he had added.