NSC cancels Faruque’s BCB directorship

The National Sports Council has revoked president Faruque Ahmed's directorship from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) after eight board directors sent a letter of no confidence against Faruque to NSC earlier in the day.

NSC issued a press release late on Thursday, announcing that it has made this decision after assessing the letter sent by the board directors and evaluating the investigation report on the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Faruque was one of the two NSC-nominated directors in the current BCB board alongside Nazmul Abedeen Fahim.

Faruque and Fahim joined the committee on August 21, and the former was elected the BCB president the same day, replacing Nazmul Hassan Papon, who stepped down following the ouster of the Awami League regime.

However, the end of Faruque's directorship will also likely spell the end of his presidency at the cricket board, as a non-director cannot be the president of the BCB.