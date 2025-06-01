Cricket
Writ petition challenges Faruque Ahmed’s removal as BCB president

PHOTO: STAR

Former Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Faruque Ahmed on Sunday filed a writ petition with the High Court challenging the legality of his removal from the post by National Sports Council (NSC).

The petition also challenged the legality of NSC's decision to appoint former national captain Aminul Islam Bulbul as the new BCB president, Faruque's counsel Barrister Md Ruhul Quddus Kazal told The Daily Star.

The hearing of the petition is likely to be held tomorrow (Monday), he informed further.

Barrister Kazal, however, declined to disclose further details of the writ petition.

Bulbul was elected BCB president on Friday, a day after the NSC revoked Faruque's directorship following a vote of no confidence from the majority of the board's directors and a review of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) fact-finding committee's report.

With this, Bulbul became the 17th president of the BCB and only the second former cricketer, after Faruque, to assume the role.
 

