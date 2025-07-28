Cricket
AFP, London
Mon Jul 28, 2025 04:07 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 28, 2025 04:17 PM

Jamie Overton added to England squad for fifth Test against India

Mon Jul 28, 2025 04:07 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 28, 2025 04:17 PM
AFP, London
Photo: Collected

England have added fast-bowling all-rounder Jamie Overton to their squad for this week's decisive fifth Test against India at the Oval.

The return of the Surrey paceman is the only change to the group from Old Trafford, where India on Sunday escaped with a draw after batting for five sessions and 143 overs.

Ben Stokes' men had been in pole position to move into an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series after taking a first-innings lead of 311.

But they were only able to take four wickets in India's second innings, even though Chris Woakes struck twice in the first over.

Stokes hinted "fresh legs" might be needed among the bowlers for the fifth Test, which starts on Thursday.

Woakes and Brydon Carse have both played all four matches so far while Jofra Archer has featured in back-to-back Tests following a four-year absence.

Stokes considers himself "very unlikely" to miss out despite struggling with various injuries at Old Trafford but the tight turnaround means changes seem likely.

Overton, who won his only Test cap in 2022, joins fellow seamers Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue in a 15-man squad pushing for a spot in the starting eleven.

Tongue featured in the first two Tests of the series and took 11 wickets but was expensive, while Atkinson has not played a first-class match since England's win against Zimbabwe in May.

Liam Dawson looks set to be retained as England's frontline spinner despite taking just one wicket in Manchester across two innings.

cricketEngland v India Test series
