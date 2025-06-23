Lipu’s words of warning for Soumya

Bangladesh named a 16-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, slated to begin from July 2, and Mohammad Naim Sheikh's return was the major development from the squad announcement, as Soumya Sarkar was excluded owing to injury.

Bangladesh selector remarked that Naim, who has struggled in international cricket before, has changed himself. At the same time, there was a hint of a warning for Soumya.

While Soumya has been part of the camp with the rest of the ODI setup in Chattogram, chief selector Lipu divulged he did not recover well from his injuries.

"Recently, Soumya suffered three injuries. Very recently, we considered him for the UAE and Pakistan series. He had a small back spasm issue, which both the player and the physio felt that he should have recovered from in a couple of days. He should have been available against UAE even. But unfortunately, he did not recover from the injury as per plans, the body did not respond.

"We want him to return with full health. He is still healthy but unfortunately, we can't take any chances. It's an important series for us, and because of injuries, he cannot play, otherwise, he would have been able to revitalise himself after West Indies series. But by this time, many are playing well in his position," Lipu told the media at the press conference in Mirpur today.

Naim was dropped from the squad after the 2023 Asia Cup. He scored over 500 runs in the last two editions. In the last edition, he scored a ton and four fifties, amassing 536 runs. While Prime Bank did not make the Super League, Naim's performances did not go unnoticed. The selector said that Soumya, meanwhile, needs to increase his intensity.

"Naim, who came in, has the intensity to bat at the same level as the two top openers, and he showed it in domestic cricket. He has transformed himself a bit. At the same time, Soumya is an important player because he has 10 years of international experience. We believe that, according to the demands of the modern game, he will adjust and prepare himself. We will offer him any support he requires, but at the same time,e he will have to step forward to bring himself to the same level of intensity according to his experience level," he said.

"Before the squad selection, the selectors think of the best possible combination. Opening slot is a very specialised position and if there is a shortage of openers, naturally, we have to find an alternative. In most tours, there are three openers. We had to think who would be good as the third opener and who is available, and in that light, Naim Sheikh got into the team," he added.