Shakib announces plan to retire from international cricket

In a bombshell press conference on Thursday, Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan said that he had informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) that the upcoming South Africa Test series at home in October-November will be the last Test series of his career.

Following the fall of the Awami League government, of which he was an MP, Shakib has not returned to the country. He feels that if he can head back to the country and leave on his own terms, he will play the series against South Africa, which is to be his last Test series.

"I am available for the series," Shakib said at the press conference in Kanpur today ahead of Bangladesh's second and final Test of their ongoing India tour tomorrow.

"Since there is a situation existing in the country, naturally not everything is dependent on me. I have discussed this with the BCB and have told them about my plans, especially in Test cricket.

"What I felt is that this series [in India] and the Test series at home against South Africa will be by last series. That was what I was thinking and that's how I communicated about it with [BCB president] Faruque [Ahmed] bhai and the selectors. If there is opportunity for me to go back to the country, Mirpur Test will be my last in Test cricket. These things have been communicated with the board and they are trying to make the best arrangement so that I can play, and feel secure, and at the same time that I don't have any problem when I have to leave the country.

"The board is looking at it and relevant people are going to look at it and I feel they already are. I feel they would give me a decision as per which I would be able to smoothly head to the country and then leave Test cricket," Shakib added.

South Africa are scheduled to tour Bangladesh for a two-Test series next month, but the dates and venues for the tour are yet to be finalised. However, it is expected that the first South Africa Test will be played in Mirpur and the second one will be played in Chattogram.

It is not just Test cricket that Shakib is set to leave as he further informed that he will not be playing T20 format for the next few series as he feels it is time to move on from the format.

"In T20Is, I have similar thoughts. Even if it's a bit unrelated, I want to say that I have talked to selectors, the board president, and others. I feel it is the right time that I move on from T20 cricket. In the next few series, some new players should come and be given opportunities. At the same time if I play franchise league and do well and the BCB feels in six months or a year that I have a chance to contribute in T20s and that I am performing by staying fit then we can decide. At this moment I don't see myself in T20s. So basically you can say that in two formats, I am seeing my last," he informed.

Asked if he would play the T20I series against India, starting on October 6, he informed that he feels he has already played his last T20I.

"I think I have played my last match at the World Cup [against Afghanistan]," he added.

When asked if the Champions Trophy in 2025 would be his last foray in the ODI format, he simply said "I hope so. Nine more ODIs."

