Cricket
Star Sports Report
Sat Sep 21, 2024 10:11 AM
Last update on: Sat Sep 21, 2024 10:31 AM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Shakib becomes oldest Bangladeshi to play Test

Star Sports Report
Sat Sep 21, 2024 10:11 AM Last update on: Sat Sep 21, 2024 10:31 AM
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan. Photo: AFP

Shakib Al Hasan became the oldest Bangladeshi cricketer ever to feature in a Test when the premier all-rounder stepped onto the field on Day 3 of the Tigers' first Test against India in Chennai today. 

Shakib, aged 37 years and 181 days, became the oldest Bangladeshi Test cricketer by eclipsing former left-arm spinner Mohammad Rafique, who was aged 37 years and 180 days when he played his final Test against South Africa in Chattogram in 2008. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

England's Wilfred Rhodes is the oldest cricketer ever to play a Test. The Englishman, who also holds the record for the longest Test career (30 years and 315 days), was 52 years and 165 days older when he played his final Test against West Indies in Kingston in 1930. 

Back to Bangladesh's game against India Chennai, the Tigers look for respite as India's overnight batters Rishabh Pant (25* off 39) and Shubman Gill (39* off 74) have started the day positively, helping India reach 100 for 3 after 29 overs and extend their lead to 327 runs.

 

Related topic:
Shakib Al HasanBangladesh vs India Test
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Shakib makes Surrey debut

1w ago

Batter Shakib at crossroads?

1w ago

Chennai serves a canvas for Tigers to prowl

2d ago
Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan: Bangladesh cricket's unruly and under-fire champion

3w ago

Shanto lauds Shakib’s ‘unique’ way of turning things around

3w ago
|বাংলাদেশ

খাগড়াছড়িতে চলছে না যানবাহন, পরিবহন ধর্মঘট রাঙ্গামাটিতে

সহিংসতার ঘটনায় রাঙামাটি এবং খাগড়াছড়িতে এখনো থমথমে পরিস্থিতি বিরাজ করছে। সেনাবাহিনী পুলিশ এবং বিজিবির যৌথ টহল চলছে।

এইমাত্র
|আন্তর্জাতিক

প্রেসিডেন্ট পালানোর পর প্রথম নির্বাচনে ভোট দিচ্ছে শ্রীলঙ্কার জনগণ

৫২ মিনিট আগে