Shakib becomes oldest Bangladeshi to play Test

Shakib Al Hasan became the oldest Bangladeshi cricketer ever to feature in a Test when the premier all-rounder stepped onto the field on Day 3 of the Tigers' first Test against India in Chennai today.

Shakib, aged 37 years and 181 days, became the oldest Bangladeshi Test cricketer by eclipsing former left-arm spinner Mohammad Rafique, who was aged 37 years and 180 days when he played his final Test against South Africa in Chattogram in 2008.

England's Wilfred Rhodes is the oldest cricketer ever to play a Test. The Englishman, who also holds the record for the longest Test career (30 years and 315 days), was 52 years and 165 days older when he played his final Test against West Indies in Kingston in 1930.

Back to Bangladesh's game against India Chennai, the Tigers look for respite as India's overnight batters Rishabh Pant (25* off 39) and Shubman Gill (39* off 74) have started the day positively, helping India reach 100 for 3 after 29 overs and extend their lead to 327 runs.