Shakib shines with fifty and four-for on GSL debut

Shakib Al Hasan put in a stellar all-round show in his Global Super League debut for Dubai Capitals, claiming a four-wicket haul after hitting an unbeaten half-century to power his side to a 22-run win over Central Districts in the tournament opener at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday.

First, Shakib made a well-composed 58 off 37 deliveries with the help of seven fours and a six to steer his side to 165-7 in the allotted 20 overs.

With the ball, the 38-year-old all-rounder started his spell with a maiden double wicket over, trapping both Neil Young (19 off 16) and Foxcroft (0) lbw in the fifth over of the innings to reduce them to 30-2.

Shakib then went through the defences of Josh Clarkson (12 off 10) and William Clark (20 off 19) to finish with figures of 4-13 in four overs.

His all-round brilliance earned him the player-of-the-match prize and helped his side begin its campaign in the five-team league with a victory.

Dubai will face Australian side Hobart Hurricanes in their second match tomorrow.

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) franchise and defending champions Rangpur Riders will play their first match of the second edition tomorrow against Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Shakib's Dubai and the Nurul Hasan Sohan-led Rangpur will face off on July 16.

