Shakib set to feature for Atlanta Fire in Minor League Cricket

Bangladesh's premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is set to feature in Minor League Cricket of the US, with Atlanta Fire confirming the 38-year-old as an international wildcard player for the upcoming season, set to run from August 28 to October 2.

"We are thrilled to announce that Shakib Al Hasan, one of the world's premier all-rounders, will be joining the Atlanta Fire Cricket Team as an International Wildcard this 2025 Minor League season! A game-changer with both bat and ball, Shakib brings unmatched experience, skill, and star power to the Fire lineup. Get ready to witness his magic in Atlanta!" Atlanta Fire wrote on their Facebook page yesterday.

Minor League Cricket, a professional T20 league in the US, serves as a feeder league for Major League Cricket.

Shakib is currently playing for Antigua & Barbuda Falcons in the Caribbean Premier League.