Cricket
Star Sports Report
Sat Aug 16, 2025 09:12 AM
Last update on: Sat Aug 16, 2025 09:33 AM

Most Viewed

Cricket
Cricket

Shakib set to feature for Atlanta Fire in Minor League Cricket

Sat Aug 16, 2025 09:12 AM
Last update on: Sat Aug 16, 2025 09:33 AM
Star Sports Report
Sat Aug 16, 2025 09:12 AM Last update on: Sat Aug 16, 2025 09:33 AM

Bangladesh's premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is set to feature in Minor League Cricket of the US, with Atlanta Fire confirming the 38-year-old as an international wildcard player for the upcoming season, set to run from August 28 to October 2. 

"We are thrilled to announce that Shakib Al Hasan, one of the world's premier all-rounders, will be joining the Atlanta Fire Cricket Team as an International Wildcard this 2025 Minor League season! A game-changer with both bat and ball, Shakib brings unmatched experience, skill, and star power to the Fire lineup. Get ready to witness his magic in Atlanta!" Atlanta Fire wrote on their Facebook page yesterday. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Minor League Cricket, a professional T20 league in the US, serves as a feeder league for Major League Cricket. 

Shakib is currently playing for Antigua & Barbuda Falcons in the Caribbean Premier League.  

 

Related topic:
Shakib Al HasanMinor League CricketAtlanta Fire
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Mustafizur overtakes Shakib in IPL

2m ago

Fizz to be granted NOC for two IPL matches, Shakib also to get nod for PSL

3m ago

Shakib in Lahore XI but match delayed due to rain

2m ago

Can Rakibul become the next Rafique or Shakib?

2m ago
tamim iqbal praises taijul islam

Tamim labels Taijul as ‘world’s most underrated bowler’: Is it true?

3m ago
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ইউক্রেন যুদ্ধ বন্ধে পুতিনের সঙ্গে কোনো চুক্তি হয়নি: ট্রাম্প

বৈঠকটিকে ‘অত্যন্ত ফলপ্রসূ’ আখ্যায়িত করেছেন ট্রাম্প।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘জুলাই সনদের’ আইনি ভিত্তি দিতে দলগুলোর প্রতিশ্রুতি চায় ঐকমত্য কমিশন

১০ ঘণ্টা আগে