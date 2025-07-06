Shakib to play for Dubai Capitals in GSL

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been roped in by Dubai Capitals for the upcoming edition of the Global Super League and is set to compete against Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) franchise Rangpur Riders in the event, set to begin in Guyana on July 10.

Dubai brought Shakib in as a replacement for South African off-spinner Keshav Maharaj.

Earlier, Rangpur management had spoken about how they wanted to rope in Shakib for GSL but eventually decided against it owing to the "current situation".

"Shakib Al Hasan is still one of the most valuable players, not only in Bangladesh, but in any franchise league in the world. It is not like we did not want him in the squad, but we know the situation of the country at this moment. Shakib can still feature in the starting eleven of any franchise team. But keeping the current situation in mind, we were not able to take him in the squad," Rangpur team director Shanian Tanim told the media at the sponsor signing event in Dhaka on June 29.

Defending champions Rangpur will begin their campaign in the five-team tournament against Caribbean Premier League (CPL) side Guyana Amazon Warriors on July 11.

Rangpur will face Dubai on July 16.