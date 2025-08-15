Shakib’s quiet CPL return as Falcons falter

Bangladesh star Shakib Al Hasan's much-anticipated return to the Caribbean Premier League was a subdued one, as his Antigua & Barbuda Falcons slumped to a six-wicket defeat against St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in Basseterre on Thursday.

Batting at No. 6, Shakib managed 11 off 16 balls before falling in the middle overs, and bowled a solitary over that went for six runs.

The Falcons' hopes largely rested on opener Jewel Andrew Gore, whose brisk 61 kept them afloat after early losses. But with Waqar Salamkheil (4-22) and the Patriots' pace trio sharing six wickets, the visitors were bundled out for 121.

The Patriots, ending a three-year home drought, chased the target with ease despite Rahkeem Cornwall's double strike.

Johnson Charles Lewis blazed 25 off 13, and Kavem Athanaze's unbeaten 37 ensured a winning start for their new-look side.