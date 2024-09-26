Shakib's Test swansong depends on 'security and safe exit'

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan expressed his concern over his safety and a safe exit from the country in case he is allowed to play in the two-match Test series at home against South Africa next month.

The ace all-rounder, who is currently with the team in Kanpur preparing for the second Test against India starting tomorrow, dropped a bombshell at a pre-match press briefing today. The 37-year-old player said he has already played his last T20I match and that the Test series against South Africa will be his last, given he is provided enough security to play in Bangladesh and leave the country following the series.

South Africa are scheduled to tour Bangladesh for the two-Test series next month, but the dates and venues for the tour are yet to be finalised.

Shakib, a former member of parliament of the deposed Awami League government, has had a murder case slapped against him and countless other party leaders following the end of Sheikh Hasina's regime on August 5. Amidst widespread arrests and apprehensions of Awami League leaders and activists, the have been calls for bringing Shakib to justice by a quarter. However, the cricketer has received support from fellow cricketers as well as cricket administrators.

Amidst such uncertainty, Shakib said his taking part in the South Africa series depends on the safety and security guaranteed, otherwise, the Kanpur Test could be his last.

"I'm a citizen of Bangladesh, so I shouldn't have any problem going back to Bangladesh," Shakib told reporters when asked about his intention.

"But after going back to Bangladesh, then my concern comes…Leaving Bangladesh and being in Bangladesh, my safety and security is a concern. What I'm hearing from my close friends and family members, there are concerns. But I hope things are getting better and there should be a solution to it," the all-rounder said.

Shakib said that he has relayed his desire to leave Test cricket with the home Test to the Bangladesh Cricket Board and has had a discussion regarding his departure from the country.

"It's my desire [to play against South Africa]," Shaih said. "I've said that to BCB and the selectors. They agreed with me. They are trying to organise everything in the possible way so that I can go back to Bangladesh, play those two Test matches in Mirpur and finish my Test career there. And then when we play abroad, I can go out of the country safely."

Shakib left Bangladesh on July 2 to play in Major League Cricket, and has since played for Bangladesh as well as played a game for Surrey in County Championship.