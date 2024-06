India's Virat Kohli (L) and captain Rohit Sharma celebrate with the trophy after winning the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 final cricket match between India and South Africa at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on June 29, 2024.. Photo: AFP

India captain Rohit Sharma announced he was retiring from T20 international cricket after winning the World Cup in Saturday's final.

Rohit said he would be continuing for India in Test and ODI formats but that he was stepping back from the shortest form.

Rohi's announcement came shortly after his team-mate Virat Kohli also said he was retiring from T20 internationals.