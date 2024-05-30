Over 2,500 internal documents leaked, Google confirms

The leaked documents suggest that Google collects and might use data that company representatives have previously claimed do not contribute to webpage rankings in Google Search, such as clicks and Chrome user data.

The move by the group comes as antitrust regulators also crack down on Google's ad tech business. Shares of the company fell more than 2%. Image: Pawel Czerwinski/Unsplash

Google has today confirmed the authenticity of a trove of 2,500 leaked internal documents, which offer unprecedented insights into the data the company collects and potentially uses in its search ranking algorithm, reports The Verge. Until now, Google had refrained from commenting on the materials.

The documents in question provide a glimpse into the types of data Google tracks, some of which may influence its closely guarded search ranking algorithm. Despite this, the company cautions against drawing definitive conclusions from the documents. "We would caution against making inaccurate assumptions about Search based on out-of-context, outdated, or incomplete information," Google spokesperson Davis Thompson told The Verge in an email. "We've shared extensive information about how Search works and the types of factors that our systems weigh, while also working to protect the integrity of our results from manipulation."

The leak was initially publicised by search engine optimisation (SEO) experts Rand Fishkin and Mike King, who each published analyses of the documents earlier this week.

The leaked documents suggest that Google collects and might use data that company representatives have previously claimed do not contribute to webpage rankings in Google Search, such as clicks and Chrome user data. While the documents serve as a repository of information for Google employees, it remains unclear which pieces of data are actually used to rank search content. The information could be outdated, used solely for training purposes, or collected but not utilised specifically for Search.

Despite the ambiguities, the information disclosed is likely to cause significant ripples across the SEO, marketing, and publishing industries. Google typically maintains a high level of secrecy regarding the workings of its search algorithm. However, these documents, along with recent testimony in the US Department of Justice antitrust case, have provided more clarity on the signals Google considers when ranking websites.

The decisions Google makes regarding search have a profound impact on anyone relying on the web for business, from small independent publishers to restaurants and online stores. Consequently, an industry has emerged around understanding and manipulating the algorithm, often resulting in conflicting advice. Google's reluctance to be transparent has not helped, but the release of these internal documents offers at least some insight into the thinking of the company that dominates the web.

The revelations come at a time of increased scrutiny for Google, as regulators and industry experts continue to probe the company's practices and influence over the digital landscape. The confirmation of the authenticity of these documents is likely to add fuel to ongoing debates about transparency and fairness in the tech giant's operations.