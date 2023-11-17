Runa Laila reflects on her glorious 58-year journey with music

Runa Laila, a legendary figure in the Bangladeshi music industry, has earned acclaim not only within Bangladesh but throughout the Indian subcontinent with her timeless hits that have captured the hearts of millions.

Today, on her 71st birthday, The Daily Star had the opportunity to engage in a conversation with this iconic artiste about her life, aspirations, and more.

On this special occasion, reflecting on your glorious 58-year journey in the music industry, what are your sentiments about it now?

I consider myself a very optimistic and positive individual. Being an innate musician, I believe my musical journey is an ongoing process. Even today, I am dedicated to creating new songs and compositions. Music has brought me this far, and I anticipate the rest of my days will revolve around it. As a musician, I couldn't ask for a better life, and I am content with it.

While you are celebrated nationally and internationally, especially in the Indian subcontinent, do you harbour any regrets or unfulfilled aspirations?

Absolutely not. I feel I have achieved more than I ever asked for. I am deeply content with my life and express gratitude to the Almighty for the love, honour, and respect I receive from the people of my country and admirers. I still sing and perform in concerts; what more could I ask for?

Your advocacy for the betterment of new musicians is well-known. How do you view your role in supporting and mentoring emerging talents in the music industry?

I have always believed that the new generation of musicians is crucial for the advancement of our music industry. Blessed with innate musical talents, our musicians deserve our guidance and support as mentors to help pave the way for their successful careers. I greatly admire them and strive to assist them in any way possible.

What is your experience like working with aspiring musicians?

Working with new musicians is a pleasure for me, as they bring fresh perspectives and compositions. Collaborating with them is truly enjoyable.

Having worked in three music industries in three countries, how do you view this unique accomplishment?

I consider it a tremendous privilege that the people of Bangladesh, India, and Pakistan have embraced my music by accepting me as their own. As for singing in three languages, I am grateful for the same level of acceptance and love in all three countries, marking a significant achievement in my musical career.

As someone whose songs are listened to by thousands, are there specific musicians you, as a listener, admire?

I am an avid admirer of all musicians, especially young singers and composers. I believe there is always more to learn, and I draw inspiration from both young and senior musicians, recognising that each learning experience is unique.