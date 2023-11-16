It’ll take me a while to attain maturity in films: Afran Nisho

Actor Afran Nisho has been a subject of widespread discussion and appreciation this year, courtesy of his commendable performance in his debut silver screen project, "Shurongo". Since then, he has found himself inundated with numerous scripts and film proposals, even from the other Bengal across the border.

Despite the influx of opportunities, Nisho emphasises that he has no urgency to jump into a new project and is committed to carefully choosing the right opportunity, taking his time in the selection process.

Deliberating on his decision, Afran Nisho explained the importance of tranquility in one's life. "I don't want to rush when selecting a movie. I want to calmly work on my first three films before deciding on future projects. While I am not new to OTT projects and dramas, it will take me a while to attain maturity in films."

Acknowledging the film proposals from West Bengal, he added, "I am reading and analysing the film projects coming my way from the other side of the border. I will prioritise films from my own country initially."

Nisho expressed his passion for stories, stating, "I am crazy about stories. Beautiful narratives attract me. I will definitely take on good work that I like, so I intend to take my time."

When asked about finding leisure time amid a busy schedule, he responded, "I am now giving myself time. I have indeed done many dramas, particularly because I couldn't say no to some people, but that doesn't mean I compromised in terms of quality."

Regarding the pressure associated with films, Nisho explained, "I will not take too much pressure for movies. Initially, I want to complete three films, as a foundation is required for growth. This principle applies to building homes and can also be applied in the realm of art and creativity."

Discussing his diverse roles in films, Nisho commented, "I consider myself lucky. Audiences want to see me in movies in different ways. Some prefer romantic movies, some serious stories, and some action flicks. The entire team must be cohesive. Overall, I wish to choose films with all these factors in mind."

Meanwhile, Nisho and Mehazabien's new web-film, "Neel Joler Kabbyo", directed by Shihab Shaheen, is set to premiere today. Nisho anticipates a positive response, stating, "I filmed it a while ago, and the premiere has been delayed due to various reasons. However, it tells a great story about fulfilling a wish, and I am optimistic that the audience will appreciate it."

Speaking about his co-star Mehazabien Chowdhury, he praised her professionalism and dedication. "We work with our reel-life chemistry, and we don't pay much attention to what people say about us when we return to our respective lives," concluded the actor.