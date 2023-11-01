TV & Film
Photos: Collected

After the immense success of web film "Redrum", the Afran Nisho and Mehazabien Chowdhury duo were not seen in any OTT content together.

For the fans who love this on-screen pair, there is a good news, as Shihab Shaheen is reuniting them on OTT platform iScreen. The web film "Neel Joler Kabbyo" is releasing on the platform on November 16.

The platform revealed a poster of the film earlier today, on their social media.

The poster shows Mehazabien and Nisho standing by the seashore, holding hands, during the twilight hours.

Nisho, Mehazabien to grace OTT again
Poster of the film
Director Shihab Shaheen informed the media, "The audience will get to see a fantastic story in this content. Besides, Nisho and Mehazabien have a dedicated fan base. I believe that even the general audience will enjoy the content."

He further added, "The fascination of a girl for the sea is the theme of this content. When we were shooting this, OTT platforms were not popular. During and post COVID-19, it had a rise in demand. Also, we had to cancel the shooting of this project four times. Later, this web film was produced for iScreen."

